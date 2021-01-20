Johnson Matthey announces manufacturing capacity for key components in Green Hydrogen

London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- JM announces new capacity to produce products that enable 10s of MWs of green

hydrogen production

- Ability to scale up to multi-GW production with market growth

- Dedicated manufacturing capacity for catalyst coated membranes - a critical

component used in green hydrogen production

- New capacity is co-located at JM facility in Swindon, UK - also the centre of

JM fuel cell expertise making similar components



Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, has taken the

next major step in its plans to commercialise technologies to enable production

of zero carbon 'green' hydrogen, announcing new manufacturing capacity for the

production of catalyst coated membranes. This capacity is co-located with JM's

cutting edge plant in Swindon, UK, where high performance fuel cell components

including membrane electrode assemblies, catalyst coated membranes, and fuel

processor catalysts are produced at scale.





Hydrogen has the potential to significantly contribute to the fight to tacklethe climate crisis by decarbonising industries that are difficult to electrify,such as heavy industry, heavy mobility, aviation and shipping. This is acritical step in helping societies meet their ambitious net zero targets.JM specialises in catalyst coated membranes which sit at the heart ofelectrolyser units and enable the green hydrogen production process, creatinghydrogen through the electrolysis of water with no harmful emissions.The new capacity enables JM to produce components now, initially for tens ofmegawatts of hydrogen production - enough to power several thousand homes. Thelargest electrolyser units in operation in the world today range from 10 to 20MW. As such, the new capacity puts JM in a position to work with world scaleprojects, with a roadmap to scale to multi-gigawatt manufacturing capacity inline with customer demand as the market continues its anticipated growth.Commenting, MD Green Hydrogen, Eugene McKenna said:"This is a significant step on our journey to commercialising this importanttechnology which will help societies reach net zero. This new capacitydemonstrates our ability to scale rapidly, recognising the growth potential ingreen hydrogen and strong fit with the group's core strengths. Locating at ourSwindon site, where our fuel cell experts have been developing and producingsimilar technologies for many years, enables us to leverage the strong overlapto drive the performance and dramatic cost reduction needed for large scaleadoption of green hydrogen."About Johnson MattheyJohnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner andhealthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation andtechnological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety ofour customers' products. Our science has a global impact in areas such as lowemission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the mostefficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 15,000 JohnsonMatthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners tomake a real difference to the world around us.For more information, visit http://www.matthey.com/ .Inspiring science, enhancing life