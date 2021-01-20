 

Johnson Matthey announces manufacturing capacity for key components in Green Hydrogen

London (ots/PRNewswire) -

- JM announces new capacity to produce products that enable 10s of MWs of green
hydrogen production
- Ability to scale up to multi-GW production with market growth
- Dedicated manufacturing capacity for catalyst coated membranes - a critical
component used in green hydrogen production
- New capacity is co-located at JM facility in Swindon, UK - also the centre of
JM fuel cell expertise making similar components

Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, has taken the
next major step in its plans to commercialise technologies to enable production
of zero carbon 'green' hydrogen, announcing new manufacturing capacity for the
production of catalyst coated membranes. This capacity is co-located with JM's
cutting edge plant in Swindon, UK, where high performance fuel cell components
including membrane electrode assemblies, catalyst coated membranes, and fuel
processor catalysts are produced at scale.

Hydrogen has the potential to significantly contribute to the fight to tackle
the climate crisis by decarbonising industries that are difficult to electrify,
such as heavy industry, heavy mobility, aviation and shipping. This is a
critical step in helping societies meet their ambitious net zero targets.

JM specialises in catalyst coated membranes which sit at the heart of
electrolyser units and enable the green hydrogen production process, creating
hydrogen through the electrolysis of water with no harmful emissions.

The new capacity enables JM to produce components now, initially for tens of
megawatts of hydrogen production - enough to power several thousand homes. The
largest electrolyser units in operation in the world today range from 10 to 20
MW. As such, the new capacity puts JM in a position to work with world scale
projects, with a roadmap to scale to multi-gigawatt manufacturing capacity in
line with customer demand as the market continues its anticipated growth.

Commenting, MD Green Hydrogen, Eugene McKenna said:

"This is a significant step on our journey to commercialising this important
technology which will help societies reach net zero. This new capacity
demonstrates our ability to scale rapidly, recognising the growth potential in
green hydrogen and strong fit with the group's core strengths. Locating at our
Swindon site, where our fuel cell experts have been developing and producing
similar technologies for many years, enables us to leverage the strong overlap
to drive the performance and dramatic cost reduction needed for large scale
adoption of green hydrogen."

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and
healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and
technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of
our customers' products. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low
emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most
efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 15,000 Johnson
Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to
make a real difference to the world around us.

For more information, visit http://www.matthey.com/ .

Inspiring science, enhancing life

Contact:

Rebecca Williams
jmpr@matthey.com
+44 (0)208 2698428

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/18515/4816565
OTS: Johnson Matthey


Disclaimer

