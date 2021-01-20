SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ophthalmic loupes market size is expected to reach USD 668.3 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. The growing prevalence of different eye diseases such glaucoma, cataract, and refractive errors is main factor expected to drive the overall market growth. Additionally, the growing usage of ophthalmic loupes in performing surgeries and for dental procedures due to its ability to provide higher magnification is expected to contribute towards the market growth.