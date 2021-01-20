 

Driving Simulator Market Size To Advance At 3.4% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Emergence of ADAS in Automobile and Rising Focus on R&D To Build Vehicles with Advanced Features | Million Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 11:10  |  64   |   |   

FELTON, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global driving simulator market size is projected to be USD 6.1 billion by 2027, as estimated by Million Insights in its new report. It is further estimated that the market would witness 3.4% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The emergence of ADAS in automobile and growing focus on research and development to build vehicles with advanced features are driving the demand for the market. Driving simulators helps in evaluating the performance of the vehicles in real-time under a controlled environment. Further, the advent of autonomous vehicles is supplementing the market growth.

These simulators help in training the new recruits and enhancing the skills of experienced operators in industries such as automobile, marine and aviation. Driving simulators are capable of offering driving lessons from basics to advance. Under this, drivers get exposure to various challenges that they might face during real-time driving. Thus, these methods help in ensuring passenger safety.

In the aviation sector, the simulators are used to train pilots of commercial aircraft, military aircraft and helicopters. In addition, simulators are gaining traction in various other industries such as gaming and motorsports. In amusement parks, bikes and cars driving simulators are increasingly used. These simulators make users more engaging.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Driving Simulator Market" Report 2027.

Europe accounted for the largest share in the driving simulator market seconded by North America. Matured automobile industry owing to the presence of several leading manufacturers is attributing to the growth of the region. On the other hand, APAC is likely to register the highest CAGR over the forecast years.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

  • In 2019, the full-scale simulators accounted for nearly 41% of share in the market owing to its cost-effective nature.
  • Based on the application, the research and testing category held the largest share in the market and projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast duration.
  • Aviation category dominated the market among different end-users in 2019, primarily because of the rapid rise in air traffic.
  • Europe dominated the market in 2019 owing to increasing demand from the automobile industry.

Browse 80 page research report with TOC on "Global Driving Simulator Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-driving-simulator-market

Seite 1 von 3
Erdgas jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Driving Simulator Market Size To Advance At 3.4% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Emergence of ADAS in Automobile and Rising Focus on R&D To Build Vehicles with Advanced Features | Million Insights FELTON, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global driving simulator market size is projected to be USD 6.1 billion by 2027, as estimated by Million Insights in its new report. It is further estimated that the market would witness 3.4% CAGR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Royal Caribbean Group Enters Definitive Agreement to Sell its Azamara Brand to Sycamore Partners
Seaspan Announces Contemplated Sustainability-Linked Bond Issue
Divine Flavor adopts StePac' modified atmosphere standing pouches for extending produce shelf life ...
Chubb Secures Insurance Partnership Deal with Revolut
Smart Railway Market to Reach $38.46 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 12.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
TOOQ Solutions Partners With NetFoundry To Transform Retailing With AI Solutions Deployed At The ...
We do not need a pandemic to #MoveTheDate. International organizations agree.
Cobwebs Technologies Discusses the European Commission's New Counter-Terrorism Agenda and How It ...
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Production Results
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:35 Uhr
Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market Demand To Reach 70,500.0 MW By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
19.01.21
NATGAS: Übertreibung oder Ausbruch?
19.01.21
Tagesausblick-Livestream: Das sind die 3 Top-Trading-Events heute!
18.01.21
Marktüberblick: Ölpreise unter Druck
18.01.21
Tagesausblick-Livestream: Was diese Woche wichtig wird
15.01.21
Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Operational Update
15.01.21
Tagesausblick-Livestream: Warum Joe Biden die Republikaner braucht
15.01.21
DGAP-News: Senegal Already Produces Gas: Investors Should Look Onshore
14.01.21
ROUNDUP/Nord Stream 2: Die Diskussion geht weiter - die Arbeiten wohl auch
14.01.21
Mabanaft und HIF unterzeichnen MOU zum Vertrieb von E-Fuels in Deutschland

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.05.20
17
Ready for Turnaround
09.03.20
170
Erdgas - kommt es wieder zu Preisanstiegen?