init innovation in traffic systems SE: Lighthouse project for electric mobility in public transport

Second largest fleet of e-vehicles in northern Europe is controlled and managed by init solution

Keolis Norge relies on cloud-based software (SaaS) from the international system specialist for operations and load management

Long-term contract

Many views of electric mobility experts are currently focused on Bergen, the second largest city in Norway. Keolis Norge, the Norwegian subsidiary of one of the world's largest transport companies is building the second largest fleet of e-vehicles for public transport in northern Europe there. This presents completely new challenges for operations control and, above all, demands optimised load management. Keolis Norge relies on the leading technology in this sector - and this comes from init innovation in traffic systems SE.

In 2019, the concession for bus operations in Norway's largest port city was awarded anew. One of the most important requirements: The establishment of a fleet of zero-emission vehicles. Keolis Norge won the contract and ordered 138 brand new vehicles, 112 of them electrically operated.

However, after winning the tender, Keolis had to find a suitable operations control and load management system for this project. As an outcome, Keolis launched its own private software tender, in which the solutions of init prevailed. More precisely, the first pure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud solution, to which several companies of the init group contributed.

Its special charm: With SaaS, constant updates and upgrades are conducted over the entire term of a contract, whereby the customer/operator pays a monthly license fee, keeping the initial investment costs very low and therefore resulting in the system paying for itself very quickly.

Go live for the SaaS solution from init was already in December 2020. Both the Keolis concession and the contract with init are initially valid for ten years with an option for additional two years.