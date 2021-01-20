Mindtree Helps Aflac Simplify Claims Experience for Customers

Warren, N.j. and Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - MyAflac app, part of

The enhanced mobile app, MyAflac Mobile, enables policyholders to file claims attheir convenience, receive notifications, and upload the correct documentseasily and quickly so that claims can be processed faster. Customers can alsoset up direct deposit through the app so they are able to receive paymentswithout any additional steps. The enhanced app utilizes a modern technologystack and provides a more responsive and mobile friendly experience."Our primary goal at Aflac is ensuring our customers feel supported and are ableto pay for expenses health insurance doesn't cover," said Tyler Bennett, VicePresident, Digital Services at Aflac. "Our supplemental insurance offering givescustomers peace of mind that we will be there for them when they need us. It wasa complex project but Mindtree's team rose to the challenge, collaborated withthe Aflac team, and helped create an experience that delivers a tangiblebusiness impact and improved customer engagement."MyAflac, which was developed in an exclusive collaboration between Mindtree andAflac, is now available on Google Play and in the App Store. Within the firstthree days of its launch, it was downloaded more than 60,000 times."Aflac is recognized in the industry as a standout brand when it comes tosimplifying customer experience," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director andPresident, Global Markets, Mindtree. "We applaud them for recognizing theircustomers' need for a simple, streamlined claims process, an initiative part oftheir larger transformation agenda. We are proud to collaborate with them todevelop the new experience, which helps meet their brand promise of deliveringsolutions for policyholders quickly and painlessly during a difficult time."About MindtreeMindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company,helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage."Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtreeapplies its deep domain knowledge to 275+ enterprise client engagements to breakdown silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to marketfaster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emergingtechnologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur businessinnovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we'reconsistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day byour winning culture made up of over 22,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative anddedicated "Mindtree Minds."To learn more about us, visit https://www.mindtree.com/ or follow us @Mindtree.Contact:, contact:INDIATanuja SinghMindtree Ltd+91-9741 000 266tanuja.singh@mindtree.comLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/4816572OTS: Mindtree