Mindtree Helps Aflac Simplify Claims Experience for Customers
Warren, N.j. and Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - MyAflac app, part of
Aflac's digital transformation agenda,provides policyholders convenience and
support during the challenging times
Mindtree (https://www.mindtree.com/) , a leading digital transformation and
technology services company, today announced that it has worked with Aflac to
develop an enhanced mobile application, called MyAflac Mobile, that enables
users to conveniently file claims directly from their mobile device, simplifying
the claims process. As policyholders navigate their way through a stressful time
due to the global pandemic, Aflac is focused on easing the claims process driven
by automated, self-service tools to further improve the user experience and
deliver on greater customer centricity.
The enhanced mobile app, MyAflac Mobile, enables policyholders to file claims at
their convenience, receive notifications, and upload the correct documents
easily and quickly so that claims can be processed faster. Customers can also
set up direct deposit through the app so they are able to receive payments
without any additional steps. The enhanced app utilizes a modern technology
stack and provides a more responsive and mobile friendly experience.
"Our primary goal at Aflac is ensuring our customers feel supported and are able
to pay for expenses health insurance doesn't cover," said Tyler Bennett, Vice
President, Digital Services at Aflac. "Our supplemental insurance offering gives
customers peace of mind that we will be there for them when they need us. It was
a complex project but Mindtree's team rose to the challenge, collaborated with
the Aflac team, and helped create an experience that delivers a tangible
business impact and improved customer engagement."
MyAflac, which was developed in an exclusive collaboration between Mindtree and
Aflac, is now available on Google Play and in the App Store. Within the first
three days of its launch, it was downloaded more than 60,000 times.
"Aflac is recognized in the industry as a standout brand when it comes to
simplifying customer experience," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and
President, Global Markets, Mindtree. "We applaud them for recognizing their
customers' need for a simple, streamlined claims process, an initiative part of
their larger transformation agenda. We are proud to collaborate with them to
develop the new experience, which helps meet their brand promise of delivering
solutions for policyholders quickly and painlessly during a difficult time."
About Mindtree
Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company,
helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage.
"Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree
applies its deep domain knowledge to 275+ enterprise client engagements to break
down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market
faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging
technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business
innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're
consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by
our winning culture made up of over 22,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and
dedicated "Mindtree Minds."
To learn more about us, visit https://www.mindtree.com/ or follow us @Mindtree.
Contact:
, contact:
INDIA
Tanuja Singh
Mindtree Ltd
+91-9741 000 266
tanuja.singh@mindtree.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/4816572
OTS: Mindtree
