 

Mindtree Helps Aflac Simplify Claims Experience for Customers

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
20.01.2021, 11:30  |  67   |   |   

Warren, N.j. and Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - MyAflac app, part of
Aflac's digital transformation agenda,provides policyholders convenience and
support during the challenging times

Mindtree (https://www.mindtree.com/) , a leading digital transformation and
technology services company, today announced that it has worked with Aflac to
develop an enhanced mobile application, called MyAflac Mobile, that enables
users to conveniently file claims directly from their mobile device, simplifying
the claims process. As policyholders navigate their way through a stressful time
due to the global pandemic, Aflac is focused on easing the claims process driven
by automated, self-service tools to further improve the user experience and
deliver on greater customer centricity.

The enhanced mobile app, MyAflac Mobile, enables policyholders to file claims at
their convenience, receive notifications, and upload the correct documents
easily and quickly so that claims can be processed faster. Customers can also
set up direct deposit through the app so they are able to receive payments
without any additional steps. The enhanced app utilizes a modern technology
stack and provides a more responsive and mobile friendly experience.

"Our primary goal at Aflac is ensuring our customers feel supported and are able
to pay for expenses health insurance doesn't cover," said Tyler Bennett, Vice
President, Digital Services at Aflac. "Our supplemental insurance offering gives
customers peace of mind that we will be there for them when they need us. It was
a complex project but Mindtree's team rose to the challenge, collaborated with
the Aflac team, and helped create an experience that delivers a tangible
business impact and improved customer engagement."

MyAflac, which was developed in an exclusive collaboration between Mindtree and
Aflac, is now available on Google Play and in the App Store. Within the first
three days of its launch, it was downloaded more than 60,000 times.

"Aflac is recognized in the industry as a standout brand when it comes to
simplifying customer experience," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and
President, Global Markets, Mindtree. "We applaud them for recognizing their
customers' need for a simple, streamlined claims process, an initiative part of
their larger transformation agenda. We are proud to collaborate with them to
develop the new experience, which helps meet their brand promise of delivering
solutions for policyholders quickly and painlessly during a difficult time."

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company,
helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage.
"Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree
applies its deep domain knowledge to 275+ enterprise client engagements to break
down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market
faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging
technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business
innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're
consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by
our winning culture made up of over 22,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and
dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

To learn more about us, visit https://www.mindtree.com/ or follow us @Mindtree.

Contact:

, contact:
INDIA
Tanuja Singh
Mindtree Ltd
+91-9741 000 266
tanuja.singh@mindtree.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/4816572
OTS: Mindtree


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mindtree Helps Aflac Simplify Claims Experience for Customers MyAflac app, part of Aflac's digital transformation agenda,provides policyholders convenience and support during the challenging times Mindtree (https://www.mindtree.com/) , a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Positives Signal für den Klimaschutz: 40 Prozent Wachstum bei Wärmepumpen (FOTO)
Stadtwerke München beauftragen PSI mit der Lieferung eines Depot-Management-Systems für ...
MONTANA AEROSPACE: Industrielle Spitzenleistung und Innovation führen trotz Covid-Krise zu nachhaltigem Erfolg
LeasePlan analysiert Vermarktung von Leasingrückläufern: Die Top 5 der Gebrauchtwagenverkäufe in 2020 (FOTO)
Homeoffice-Pflicht im Verordnungswege und FFP2-Maskenpflicht in der Produktion völlig ...
5G-Sensorik zur Kollisionskontrolle schützt Werkzeugmaschinen und Bauteile
Deutsche Modeindustrie: Das Wasser steht Herstellern bis zum Hals
Anywhere365® is among the First Global Certified Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Centers
Rasanter Flaschenbierzuwachs bei Veltins kann historischen Fassbierverlust abfedern (FOTO)
Lassen Sie noch heute Ihrer Kreativität freien Lauf mit FlipaClip auf AppGallery
Titel
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
WAZ: Georg Haub zieht Antrag auf Todeserklärung für Bruder Karl-Erivan Haub zurück
Steigenberger investiert in China (FOTO)
NABU: Nord Stream 2 - unnötige Energie-Infrastruktur und klimapolitisch gefährlich / ...(1) 
Kurzarbeit: Achtung vor Steuernachzahlung (FOTO)
Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Corona / Luftreiniger, der Coronaviren effektiv eliminiert, kann ...
Jetzt erst recht! Krisensichere Investition in Gold
Josip Heit: G999 Blockchain - Gold Standard Group pianifica l'IPO nel 2021
Abgasskandal: Ex-Audi-Chef Stadler sagt vor Gericht aus: Tarnen und Täuschen war lange Teil einer ...
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Ripple ist erledigt / Kommentar zu Kryptowährungen von Björn Godenrath
Berufsbildung schafft Chancen: KfW unterstützt syrische Flüchtlingskinder und heimische Bevölkerung in aufnehmenden ...
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
WAZ: Georg Haub zieht Antrag auf Todeserklärung für Bruder Karl-Erivan Haub zurück
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:57 Uhr
DAX: Der Machtwechsel steht an!
12:45 Uhr
GS Wohnen prägt Städtedreieck Nürnberg-Fürth-Erlangen (FOTO)
12:45 Uhr
Gebündeltes Know-how: dhpg und TMC Turnaround Management Consult schließen strategische Partnerschaft
12:45 Uhr
Merck Announces U.S. FDA Approval of VERQUVO (vericiguat)
12:44 Uhr
Bauernverband:  Hofläden legen zu - angespannte Branchenlage
12:44 Uhr
Großeinsatz gegen Schwarzarbeit am Bau - über 600 Kräfte beteiligt
12:43 Uhr
Bei der Bundestagswahl wählten 23 % der Protestierenden die Grünen, 18 % Linke und 15 % AfD
12:40 Uhr
AIS Resources Receives Favourable Initial IP Geophysics at Yalgogrin Gold Project
12:37 Uhr
Tinnitus 911 Reviews - Latest Ultra Ear Tinnitus Relief
12:36 Uhr
CSU appelliert an Länder: Corona-Beschlüsse eins zu eins umsetzen