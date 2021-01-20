 

Nykredit Realkredit A/S raises guidance and expects to recommend distribution of dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 11:15  |  31   |   |   

To Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                                                

20 January 2021

Nykredit Realkredit A/S raises guidance and expects to recommend distribution of dividend
Financial mutual Nykredit expects a business profit and profit before tax for 2020 of about DKK 6.5 billion and about DKK 6.8 billion, respectively, compared with previous guidance of a business profit of DKK 6.1-6.3 billion and a profit before tax of DKK 6.2-6.4 billion.

Our earnings upgrade is driven by business growth, increasing activity levels and refinancing income as well as a continued favourable performance in investment and derivatives portfolios.

Nykredit expects to recommend to the General Meeting on 25 March 2021 that Nykredit distributes dividend corresponding to DKK 40% of profit after tax for 2020. This expectation builds on an overall assessment of Nykredit's position as well as dialogue with the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Danish FSA's final confirmation is pending.

In its overall assessment of Nykredit's position, Group Management has attached particular importance to the raised guidance for profit before tax, which exceeds our original guidance of DKK 6.25-6.75 billion determined before the corona crisis set in. Management also underlines that Nykredit holds a strong capital position, even after distributing dividend of 40% of profit after tax, with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of more than 20% and that Nykredit has taken loan impairment charges for 2020 of about DKK 2.3 billion, of which about DKK 2.0 billion has been provided for future losses related to the corona crisis.

The cost:income ratio, return on equity (ROE) and return on allocated capital (ROAC) for the year are expected at about 39.6%, about 6.6% and about 8.6%, respectively.

Michael Rasmussen, Group Chief Executive, says:
– We ended 2020 with a profit before tax that exceeds the guidance we provided before the corona crisis outbreak. This indicates that Danish homeowners and a large part of the Danish business sector have until now weathered the crisis better than we could have hoped for and also testifies to Nykredit's strong underlying business. In Nykredit Bank as well as Totalkredit we have seen strong customer and lending growth in 2020.

– At Nykredit, it is our customers who benefit from dividend payments. Part of the dividends previously paid to Forenet Kredit has been returned to Nykredit and Totalkredit. We have again returned them to our customers in the form of eg KundeKroner and ErhvervsKroner mortgage discounts. For this reason, we are pleased with the prospects that we can resume distributing dividend.

– A month ago Nykredit Bank reopened access to the special corona initiatives launched in spring 2020. They remain available to customers, as we are fully committed to helping those of our customers who are experiencing exceptional financial hardship from the new wave of lockdown measures. Distributing dividend will naturally not change this. Neither will it change the fact we have ample capacity to provide loans and liquidity to Danish homeowners and businesses, if the economy, contrary to expectations, should suffer new significant setbacks.

In addition to the above, Totalkredit raises its guidance for business profit and profit before tax to approximately DKK 2.5 billion from DKK 2.0-2.2 billion. 

As scheduled, Nykredit will publish its Annual Report 2020 on 11 February 2021 where Nykredit's Executive Board will be available for further comments.

Contact Nykredit Press Relations at tel +45 20 37 28 69 for further information.

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nykredit Realkredit A/S raises guidance and expects to recommend distribution of dividend To Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                                                 20 January 2021 Nykredit Realkredit A/S raises guidance and expects to recommend distribution of dividendFinancial mutual Nykredit …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Sharc Energy Reaches Landmark Deal to Power North America’s Largest District Energy Wastewater ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board