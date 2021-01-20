Speech Zadarma is offering free access to their widely recommended speech recognition analytics tool until March 2021

Burgas, Bulgaria (ots/PRNewswire) - Speech analytics is transforming many

aspects of business, and is especially beneficial to any sales driven

organisation. Zadarma, most well known as a leading global VoIP provider, also

offers an industry leading smart speech recognition and

https://zadarma.com/en/services/speech-analytics/ feature as part of their

incredibly easy to use and highly affordable telecommunications offering. The

tool enables a computer to identify and respond to human speech - recorded voice

is transcribed into text with the help of neural networks and sound models that

even account for and accommodate different languages. Zadarma's speech

recognition analytics feature turns every internal or external call and

conversation into a rich, structured data source to power business intelligence.



Improved Customer Experience and Satisfaction





This is one of the major reasons call centres were amongst the first to adoptspeech analytics technology. By allowing their teams to mine and analyse audiodata they have been able to detect emotion, tone and stress in a customer'svoice. Managers and call centre team members can quickly identify a customer'sneeds, wants and expectations, and gauge how effective their interactions are ataddressing them.Better ROISpeech analytics can deliver an impressively effective and rapid ROI (Return OnInvestment) through a greater sales conversion rate and reduction in call centreservice delivery time and costs. The introduction of speech analytics oftenprovides a welcome reduction in cost of unnecessary callbacks. Call centres canbe more efficient as they become able to adopt a data driven approach tooperational decision making. The savings can be endless with reduced cost ofquality assurance and monitoring and often lower cost per calls due to thefaster efficient call handle times and fewer transfers.Faster Feedback and CommunicationSpeech analytics can also drive growth by speeding up the communication cycle.By analysing which conversations, phrases and techniques lead to more sales,teams can refine and focus their efforts on what works best. With the fasterfeedback and deeper insight, a natural increase in sales conversion ratesoccurs.Not only does speech analytics automate a range of internal processes but it canfundamentally speed up any business operation. Zadarma partners with premierspeech recognition specialists to provide a top-quality service with incredibleaccuracy. Speech recognition analytics is a great tool that can help businessesimprove performance and enhance customers' experience quickly. Why not takeadvantage of the free recognition minutes Zadarma is offering until March 2021,to test the effectiveness of speech recognition analytics on your sales team'sperformance and productivity today.https://zadarma.com/en/services/speech-analytics/Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/136242/4816603OTS: Zadarma