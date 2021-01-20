HENSOLDT AG: Sensors for the digital space: HENSOLDT acquires open source intelligence provider SAIL LABS

Taufkirchen/Germany, 20 January 2021 - Sensor specialist HENSOLDT has acquired the Austrian company SAIL LABS, a leading provider of AI-based Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) solutions. With this step, HENSOLDT completes its sensor portfolio with intelligent solutions for the digital space and thus takes a further step towards becoming one of the leading data analysis houses in the security and defence sector in Germany.

Thomas Müller, CEO of HENSOLDT, says: "National security matters increasingly include issues of smart data collection and analysis. Therefore, governments and security agencies increasingly invest in these capabilities. Smart ISR and Smart Spectrum Dominance will become standard equipment in many security and defence solutions. With the acquisition of SAIL LABS, we continue our strategy of consistently investing in key technologies that will strengthen our position as a leading European champion in the field of defence and security electronics."

Marian Rachow, CEO of HENSOLDT Cyber and Head of HENSOLDT Ventures, says: "We are delighted to welcome the employees of SAIL LABS to the HENSOLDT family. The acquisition underlines our ambition to become the German technology leader in data analytics and cyber. So far, we have developed groundbreaking technologies such as the highly secure operating system TRENTOS or the RISC-V processor MiG-V primarily in-house. With SAIL LABS' AI technology, we are now investing in a digital platform approach for the first time, which we will now consistently develop further for our customers."

Celia Pelaz, Head of Spectrum Dominance & Airborne Solutions Division underlines the importance of this acquisition for HENSOLDT's Spectrum Dominance strategy: "The electromagnetic spectrum and cyberspace are no longer just a means of communicating or sensing the environment; they have become an operational space of warfare. And mastering this new space has become an indispensable capability for our armed forces. Expanding our signal intelligence capabilities to include cyber intelligence applications is a key element in providing our customers with solutions for comprehensive spectrum dominance, covering both the electromagnetic spectrum and cyberspace."