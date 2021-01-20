 

Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options/Vesting of Performance Share Awards

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options/Vesting of Performance Share Awards

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 20 January 2021: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel products to improve the care of patients undergoing serious medical treatments such as surgery, invasive procedures, or chemotherapy, announces that application has been made to Euronext Brussels for the admission of the 30,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.02 each (the “New Ordinary Shares”) to trading on Euronext Brussels ("Admission") to satisfy the exercise of options granted under the Company’s Enterprise Management Incentive Share Option Plan. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Following issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company's total issued share capital consists of 89,627,951 Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 89,627,951.

Contacts

Acacia Pharma Group plc
Mike Bolinder, CEO
Gary Gemignani, CFO
+44 1223 919760 / +1 317 505 1280
IR@acaciapharma.com

  		International Media
Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, David Dible
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
+44 20 7638 9571
acaciapharma@citigatedewerogerson.com
US Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Irina Koffler
+1 917-734-7387
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com 		Media in Belgium and the Netherlands
Chris Van Raemdonck
+32 499 58 55 31
chrisvanraemdonck@telenet.be

