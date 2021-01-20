Acacia Pharma Group plc

Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options/Vesting of Performance Share Awards

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 20 January 2021: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel products to improve the care of patients undergoing serious medical treatments such as surgery, invasive procedures, or chemotherapy, announces that application has been made to Euronext Brussels for the admission of the 30,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.02 each (the “New Ordinary Shares”) to trading on Euronext Brussels ("Admission") to satisfy the exercise of options granted under the Company’s Enterprise Management Incentive Share Option Plan. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares in issue.