 

Aptorum Group Receives Clearance from Health Canada to Initiate a Phase 1 Clinical Trial for ALS-4, a Small Molecule Drug for Infections Caused by Staphylococcus aureus including Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 12:00  |  54   |   |   

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) ) (“Aptorum Group” or “Aptorum”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel technologies including the targeting of infectious diseases, announced that the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aptorum International Limited, has received clearance from the Public Health Agency of Canada (Health Canada) regarding the Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to commence a Phase 1 study of ALS-4, an orally administered small molecule drug intended to treat infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus including MRSA.

Dr. Clark Cheng, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director of Aptorum Group, commented, “The clearance of our CTA application for ALS-4 drug represents a significant milestone for the company and one of a number of targeted strategic goals for 2021. This milestone supports the transition of Aptorum Group to a clinical-stage company and reflects the potential of our scientific rigor and novel approach of our products. We are dedicated to delivering novel therapeutics in the field of growing unmet medical needs of infections starting with Staphylococcus aureus.”

The Phase 1 clinical trial is planned to be conducted in Canada and targeted to recruit up to 48 and 24 healthy volunteers for the single-ascending dose (SAD) and multiple- ascending dose (MAD) cohorts, respectively. The primary objective of the trial is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of SAD and MAD of ALS-4 administered orally to healthy subjects. The secondary objective is to assess the pharmacokinetic profile of SAD and MAD of ALS-4 administered orally to healthy subjects.

About ALS-4

As part of Aptorum Group’s Acticule infectious disease platform, ALS-4 is a novel orally administered first-in-class small molecule that was developed based on an anti-virulence approach targeting Staphylococcus aureus including MRSA. ALS-4 can potentially lessen antimicrobial resistance via lowering selection pressure and render the bacteria to become highly susceptible to the host’s immune clearance. ALS-4 is targeted for potential administration both on a standalone or a combined basis with other existing antibiotics such as vancomycin.

Seite 1 von 3


Aptorum Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aptorum Group Receives Clearance from Health Canada to Initiate a Phase 1 Clinical Trial for ALS-4, a Small Molecule Drug for Infections Caused by Staphylococcus aureus including Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) ) (“Aptorum Group” or “Aptorum”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel technologies including the targeting of infectious diseases, announced that the company, through its wholly owned …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Aptorum Group kündigt Einreichung eines Antrags auf Genehmigungsverfahren für klinische Studien für ALS-4 an, ein oral zu verabreichendes, niedermolekulares Medikament zur Behandlung von Infektionen, die durch Staphylococcus aureus, einschließlich...