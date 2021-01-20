The EIB publishes The EIB Group Operational Plan 2021
It can be seen on the EIB website at:
20 January 2021
The EIB publishes The EIB Group Operational Plan 2021
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has published The EIB Group Operational Plan 2021.
It can be seen on the EIB website at:
https://www.eib.org/en/publications/operational-plan-2021
ENDS
