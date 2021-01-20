 

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 3 – 2021
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

20 January 2021

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 13 – 19 January 2021:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price
A shares (DKK) 		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 18,512   26,405,350
13 January 2021      
14 January 2021      
15 January 2021      
18 January 2021      
19 January 2021      
Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 18,512   26,405,350


Date Number of B shares Average purchase price
B shares (DKK) 		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 273,015   437,509,913
13 January 2021 600 2,443.23 1,465,938
14 January 2021 600 2,447.61 1,468,566
15 January 2021 700 2,381.63 1,667,141
18 January 2021 500 2,404.44 1,202,220
19 January 2021 500 2,420.05 1,210,025
Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 275,915   444,523,803

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 334,243 B shares corresponding to 1.87 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 13 – 19 January 2021 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments


