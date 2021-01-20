Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $456 million and EPS of $0.99

“Citizens was able to meet the unique challenges present in 2020 and demonstrate the diversification and resilience of our business model,” said Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun. “Fourth quarter results highlight strong return on capital as credit costs normalize. Our capital and credit allowance position remains strong, giving us confidence that we can meet loan demand while also increasing return of capital to our shareholders. I’d like to thank our colleague base for rising to the occasion in 2020 and delivering well for our customers and stakeholders. We feel we are well positioned to benefit from economic recovery in 2021.”

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. The earnings press release, investor presentation, and financial supplement are available at http://investor.citizensbank.com . In addition, these materials will be filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, as specified therein, and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

Citizens announced today that its board of directors declared a first quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend is payable on February 17, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2021.

Citizens also announced today that its board of directors authorized the company to repurchase up to $750 million of its outstanding common stock beginning in first quarter 2021. CFG’s common stock repurchases may be executed in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, including under Rule 10b5-1 plans and accelerated share repurchase and other structured transactions. The timing and exact amount of common stock repurchases will be subject to various factors, including the company’s capital position, financial performance, capital impacts of strategic initiatives, market conditions and regulatory considerations.

As previously announced, Citizens will host a live conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Interested parties may access the call and related materials through the following details:

Conference Call

Time: 8:00 am ET

Dial-in: (877) 336-4437, conference ID 3135691

Webcast/Presentation: The live webcast will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

Replay Information: A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 pm ET on January 20 through February 20, 2021. Please dial (866) 207-1041 and enter access code 2698893. The webcast replay will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.