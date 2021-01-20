 

ProPetro Announces Preliminary Selected Unaudited Financial Data for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Investments in Lower Emissions Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 12:30  |  50   |   |   

ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced select preliminary unaudited financial and operational highlights for the fourth quarter of 2020, along with other updates.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Information

  • Total revenue of $151 million to $157 million.
  • Costs of services of $112 million to $119 million, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (approximately $35 million).
  • General and administrative costs of $14 to $16 million, exclusive of stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items (approximately $4 to $5 million).
  • Full-Year 2020 Capital Expenditures incurred still expected to remain below $85 million, in line with previous guidance.
  • Total cash as of December 31, 2020, was $69 million and the Company has no debt; combined with $52 million in available borrowing capacity of our credit facility, total liquidity was $121 million.

These preliminary results are subject to the completion of the customary quarterly and year-end closing and review process and may be subject to change after completion of the year-end audit. See Cautionary Statement Regarding Preliminary Financial Information below.

Other Highlights and Updates

  • Fourth quarter effective utilization of 9.6 fleets; expected first quarter effective utilization between 10.5 and 11.5 fleets.
  • Planned retirements of approximately 150,000 hydraulic horsepower (HHP) of Tier II diesel equipment during the first quarter, the first retirements in the Company’s history.
  • Plans to reallocate approximately $37 million in planned refurbishment capital expenditure to convert our active fleet to lower emissions and cleaner burning dual fuel equipment which includes:
    • The purchase of 50,000 HHP of new-build Tier IV Dynamic Gas Blending (DGB) equipment in the first half of 2021 for approximately $20 million; and
    • The conversion of selected existing equipment into Tier IV DGB equipment for approximately $17 million.
  • Currently conducting a DuraStim field trial with an existing customer; the Company has set a goal to commercialize its first DuraStim fleet in the second half of 2021.

In connection with anticipated increases in utilization, the Company has identified certain refurbishments necessary to position additional fleets for deployment. In connection with these and future refurbishments, the Company is committed to transitioning to a lower emissions fleet. In 2021, this will include a combination of: i) the planned purchase of new Tier IV DGB equipment, ii) conversion of selected existing equipment into Tier IV DGB equipment, and iii) continued testing and commercialization of our DuraStim electric-powered fleet. These investments further the Company’s efforts to provide a lower emissions service offering in response to increasing demands of our customers and other stakeholders. In connection with these fleet enhancements, the Company plans to permanently retire approximately 150,000 HHP of legacy Tier II diesel equipment in the first quarter of 2021.

Seite 1 von 4
ProPetro Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProPetro Announces Preliminary Selected Unaudited Financial Data for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Investments in Lower Emissions Technology ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced select preliminary unaudited financial and operational highlights for the fourth quarter of 2020, along with other updates. Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Law Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating SolarWinds ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
ProPetro Names Adam Muñoz as Successor to David Sledge, Chief Operating Officer
21.12.20
ProPetro Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors