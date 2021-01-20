ProPetro Announces Preliminary Selected Unaudited Financial Data for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Investments in Lower Emissions Technology

Total revenue of $151 million to $157 million.

Costs of services of $112 million to $119 million, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (approximately $35 million).

General and administrative costs of $14 to $16 million, exclusive of stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items (approximately $4 to $5 million).

Full-Year 2020 Capital Expenditures incurred still expected to remain below $85 million, in line with previous guidance.

Total cash as of December 31, 2020, was $69 million and the Company has no debt; combined with $52 million in available borrowing capacity of our credit facility, total liquidity was $121 million.

These preliminary results are subject to the completion of the customary quarterly and year-end closing and review process and may be subject to change after completion of the year-end audit. See Cautionary Statement Regarding Preliminary Financial Information below.

Other Highlights and Updates

Fourth quarter effective utilization of 9.6 fleets; expected first quarter effective utilization between 10.5 and 11.5 fleets.

Planned retirements of approximately 150,000 hydraulic horsepower (HHP) of Tier II diesel equipment during the first quarter, the first retirements in the Company’s history.

Plans to reallocate approximately $37 million in planned refurbishment capital expenditure to convert our active fleet to lower emissions and cleaner burning dual fuel equipment which includes: The purchase of 50,000 HHP of new-build Tier IV Dynamic Gas Blending (DGB) equipment in the first half of 2021 for approximately $20 million; and The conversion of selected existing equipment into Tier IV DGB equipment for approximately $17 million.

Currently conducting a DuraStim field trial with an existing customer; the Company has set a goal to commercialize its first DuraStim fleet in the second half of 2021.

In connection with anticipated increases in utilization, the Company has identified certain refurbishments necessary to position additional fleets for deployment. In connection with these and future refurbishments, the Company is committed to transitioning to a lower emissions fleet. In 2021, this will include a combination of: i) the planned purchase of new Tier IV DGB equipment, ii) conversion of selected existing equipment into Tier IV DGB equipment, and iii) continued testing and commercialization of our DuraStim electric-powered fleet. These investments further the Company’s efforts to provide a lower emissions service offering in response to increasing demands of our customers and other stakeholders. In connection with these fleet enhancements, the Company plans to permanently retire approximately 150,000 HHP of legacy Tier II diesel equipment in the first quarter of 2021.