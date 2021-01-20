Published Data Demonstrate Sexual Function Improvement and Preservation with the Minimally Invasive UroLift System Compared to Medications Prescribed for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) announced today that new data published in the peer-reviewed journal, European Urology Focus , found that men treated with the Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) procedure (using the UroLift System) showed preservation and some improvement of sexual function compared to men being treated with medication for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).



The comparative analysis “Prostatic Urethral Lift vs. Medical Therapy: Examining the Impact on Sexual Function in Men with BPH,” is the first study to longitudinally compare sexual function outcomes between major PUL studies1-4 and data from the Medical Therapy of Prostatic Symptoms (MTOPS) trial. Treatment-related changes in sexual function were reported by validated patient questionnaires. In this comparison, researchers demonstrated that the UroLift System procedure maintained sexual function among sexually active men in all three domains (erectile function, ejaculatory function, and sexual satisfaction) that were examined, and even improved sexual function at certain timepoints. This was in contrast to daily treatment with an alpha blocker (doxazosin), 5-alpha-reductase inhibitor (finasteride), either alone or in combination with each other. This study was sponsored by Teleflex Incorporated.

“Within this comparative analysis examining the impact of PUL or medical therapy on male sexual health, we challenge the idea that medical therapy is the most conservative minimally invasive treatment option for BPH patients,” said Claus G. Roehrborn+, M.D., Urologist at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and a lead author on the paper. “The results show that the sexual health preservation benefits provided by the UroLift System were not seen with medication. The UroLift System can provide rapid relief for the symptoms of BPH while sustaining and sometimes even improving sexual function.”

Mean percent changes in erectile function, ejaculatory function, and sexual satisfaction from patient reported questionnaires were analyzed to determine improvements in sexual function. Key findings include: