AIS Resources Receives Favourable Initial IP Geophysics at Yalgogrin Gold Project
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") is delighted to report that Fender Geophysics commenced the Induced Polarization Geophysics survey at EL5891 on Monday 11
January 2021. Approximately 36 line kilometres will be measured. This survey will detect the presence of sulphides (that associates with gold) and other highly conductive elements. Low-resistance
anomalies such as areas with sulphides if present will be observed.
Phil Thomas CEO commented, “This is a really exciting week for us. When the IP lines go over those sample areas that assayed 24gm/tonne of gold, the extent of the mineralization between the drill and augur holes will be closely watched. To top it off, recently we took a rock chip sample with significant pyrite in it and if this is prevalent the IP survey will light up like a Christmas tree! Our intention is to define major drill hole locations and have our drillers there as soon as we can schedule them.”
Fig. 1 – Granite rock chip sample with pyrites in it being examined by Chief Geologist Denis Walsh:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e37a3039-3884-433b ...
Explanation of Induced Polarization
The induced polarization method makes use of the capacitive action of the subsurface to locate zones where clay and other chargeable minerals are located within the host rock. With IP you can get a firm indication of conductive elements in the ground if it holds a charge because two maps are produced i.e., resistivity (conductivity) and IP—at the same time.
This is important for mineral exploration—identifying economically important minerals, including gold, copper, and silver. Early on, pyrite and massive sulfide minerals were deposited by hydrothermal fluids. These minerals have a huge IP signature, especially when disseminated as smaller grains in a rock matrix, which we can use when exploring for these minerals.
Work at Yalgogrin Includes:
- IP survey will be conducted over the highest auger and drill results on EL5891.
- The proposed survey is to cover approximately 75% of EL 5891 (1.2km x 1.5km) with Gradient Array IP and the line spacing will be approximately 50m.
- A gradient array IP of approximately 2 sq km in ELA6030 is being designed for the Asia Wyalong shaft and mine, and an area to the south.
- Magnetic survey over ELA6030 with a focus on the Asia Wyalong and Talmore historic mine areas will follow;
- All landowner and government approvals were received to conduct the low Impact exploration.
0 Kommentare