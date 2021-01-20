AIS Resources Receives Favourable Initial IP Geophysics at Yalgogrin Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited ( TSX: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF ) (the "Company" or "AIS") is delighted to report that Fender Geophysics commenced the Induced Polarization Geophysics survey at EL5891 on Monday 11 January 2021. Approximately 36 line kilometres will be measured. This survey will detect the presence of sulphides (that associates with gold) and other highly conductive elements. Low-resistance anomalies such as areas with sulphides if present will be observed.



Phil Thomas CEO commented, “This is a really exciting week for us. When the IP lines go over those sample areas that assayed 24gm/tonne of gold, the extent of the mineralization between the drill and augur holes will be closely watched. To top it off, recently we took a rock chip sample with significant pyrite in it and if this is prevalent the IP survey will light up like a Christmas tree! Our intention is to define major drill hole locations and have our drillers there as soon as we can schedule them.”