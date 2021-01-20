 

U.S. Bancorp reports fourth quarter 2020 results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 12:45  |  35   |   |   

U.S. Bancorp reported its fourth quarter 2020 results today. The earnings release, business line schedules and slide presentation can be accessed online at ir.usbank.com/investor-relations/financial-information.

At 8 a.m. CT, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone. To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About Us,” “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations.” To access the conference call via telephone from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866.316.1409. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 706.634.9086. The conference ID number for all participants is 9599926.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $540 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.



US Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp reports fourth quarter 2020 results U.S. Bancorp reported its fourth quarter 2020 results today. The earnings release, business line schedules and slide presentation can be accessed online at ir.usbank.com/investor-relations/financial-information. At 8 a.m. CT, Chairman, President and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Law Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating SolarWinds ...
Amazon Teams Up with Pharrell Williams’ YELLOW and Georgia Tech to Launch New Music Remix ...
Air Liquide makes a strategic investment to support large scale renewable hydrogen production in ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
Wie man Aktien von Banken analysiert
06.01.21
U.S. Bank Acquires Debt Servicing and Securities Custody Services Client Portfolio of MUFG Union Bank
05.01.21
U.S. Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details
22.12.20
U.S. Bancorp announces $3 billion common stock repurchase program