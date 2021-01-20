 

Ventas Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 12:55  |  63   |   |   

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (the “Company”) announced today the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions on the Company’s common stock.

For income tax purposes, total taxable dividend income for 2020 was $2.485 per share. This includes the Company’s fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $0.7925 per share, which was declared on December 6, 2019 and was paid on January 13, 2020. It excludes the Company’s fourth quarter 2020 dividend, which was declared on December 11, 2020, will be paid on January 20, 2021 and will be taxable to stockholders as part of their 2021 dividend income.

The following table summarizes the nature of these cash distributions and provides the appropriate Form 1099-DIV box number:

 

2020 DISTRIBUTIONS ON VENTAS COMMON STOCK

Date Paid

Taxable

Distribution

Box 1a
Ordinary
Dividend

Box 1b
Qualified
Dividend (Included in

Box 1a)

 

 

 

 

 

Box 5

199A

Dividend

(Included in Box 1a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Box 2a

Capital

Gain Distr.

 

 

 

Box 2b

Unrecap. Section

1250 Gain

(Included in

Box 2a)

Jan. 13, 2020

$0.792500

$0.685909

$0.002219

$0.683690

$0.106591

$0.015859

Apr. 14, 2020

$0.792500

$0.685909

$0.002219

$0.683690

$0.106591

$0.015859

Seite 1 von 2
Ventas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ventas Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (the “Company”) announced today the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions on the Company’s common stock. For income tax purposes, total taxable dividend income for 2020 was $2.485 per share. This includes the Company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Law Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating SolarWinds ...
Amazon Teams Up with Pharrell Williams’ YELLOW and Georgia Tech to Launch New Music Remix ...
Air Liquide makes a strategic investment to support large scale renewable hydrogen production in ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.06.20
6
Ventas - Was haltet ihr von der Aktie ?