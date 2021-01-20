Ventas Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (the “Company”) announced today the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions on the Company’s common stock.
For income tax purposes, total taxable dividend income for 2020 was $2.485 per share. This includes the Company’s fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $0.7925 per share, which was declared on December 6, 2019 and was paid on January 13, 2020. It excludes the Company’s fourth quarter 2020 dividend, which was declared on December 11, 2020, will be paid on January 20, 2021 and will be taxable to stockholders as part of their 2021 dividend income.
The following table summarizes the nature of these cash distributions and provides the appropriate Form 1099-DIV box number:
|
|
2020 DISTRIBUTIONS ON VENTAS COMMON STOCK
|
Date Paid
|
Taxable
Distribution
|
Box 1a
|
Box 1b
Box 1a)
|
Box 5
199A
Dividend
(Included in Box 1a)
|
Box 2a
Capital
Gain Distr.
|
Box 2b
Unrecap. Section
1250 Gain
(Included in
Box 2a)
|
Jan. 13, 2020
|
$0.792500
|
$0.685909
|
$0.002219
|
$0.683690
|
$0.106591
|
$0.015859
|
Apr. 14, 2020
|
$0.792500
|
$0.685909
|
$0.002219
|
$0.683690
|
$0.106591
|
$0.015859
