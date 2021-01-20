Evelo Biosciences Reports New Positive Confirmatory Data from Phase 1b Trial of EDP1815 in Atopic Dermatitis

–Improvements in patient-reported outcomes in DLQI and POEM, including itch– –EASI50 benchmark reached in 44% of patients treated with EDP1815 compared to 0% in placebo group at day 70– –Phase 2 atopic dermatitis trial initiation in 3Q 2021– –Management to host conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET today with Dr. Benjamin Ehst–

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, today announced new positive confirmatory data following completion of the mild and moderate atopic dermatitis cohort in its Phase 1b clinical trial. The Company previously reported interim data in 23 evaluable patients. These new results now include patient-reported outcomes, as well as all of the physician-reported outcomes for all 24 patients in the cohort. The primary endpoint of the Phase 1b trial was safety and tolerability. EDP1815 was well tolerated in this study with no treatment-related adverse events of moderate or severe intensity, and no serious adverse events.

Treatment with EDP1815 resulted in clinically meaningful improvement in the Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) and Patient-Oriented Eczema Measure (POEM). These patient-reported outcomes capture the important impact of the disease on patients, including the domains of itch and sleep, both of which saw improvements in patients receiving EDP1815 on the study. All five measures of itch within the Pruritus-Numerical Rating Scale (Pruritus-NRS), SCORing Atopic Dermatitis (SCORAD), POEM, and DLQI showed greater improvements in the treated group at day 56 compared with placebo.

The full results also reinforce the positive interim data released on December 9, 2020. Additional physician- reported outcomes of Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) and SCORAD were consistent with the previously reported Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) and IGA times Body Surface Area (IGAxBSA) measures. Table 1 shows the treatment difference between patients receiving EDP1815 and placebo as measured by percentage change of these well-established efficacy endpoints at day 56.