Nanox Announces Three Key Senior Level Hires to Support Long-Term Growth Objectives

NEVE ILAN, Israel, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, announced today three senior level additions to the leadership team to further support the Company’s long-term growth objectives. The Company announced that Jim Dara has joined as Chief Operating Officer, Ofir Koren as Chief Technology Officer and Tamar Aharon as Chief Marketing Officer. Nanox’s current Chief Technology Officer, Yoel Raab, is returning to his former position as special technology advisor to the Company.

“I am very pleased to welcome Jim, Ofir and Tamar to the Nanox team, and believe that they round out what I view as a world class team firmly capable of executing on our mission to democratize medical imaging,” stated Ran Poliakine, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nanox. “We ended 2020 on a very high note with the successful demonstration of our Nanox.ARC at the RSNA meeting in December, and we are now forging ahead with our plan to begin deployments in the back half of this year while advancing along the U.S. regulatory path. This year is perhaps our most important yet, and I believe the addition of Jim, Ofir and Tamar, with their diverse backgrounds and experiences, position us for long-term success. I look forward to working with them and the rest of the Nanox team to make our vision a reality.”

James Dara, Chief Operating Officer, adds significant experience launching emerging technologies into Fortune 500 companies across diverse geographies. He most recently served as President of myCharge, a developer of portable charging solutions, where he created cross-functional organizations to support product launches, particularly in the U.S. Prior to that, he served at Vice President of Business Development at Powermat Technologies Ltd., and, before that, as interim Chief Executive Officer of Wellsense Technologies Ltd. At Wellsense, Mr. Dara worked with the medical community to focus test beta products and then specify for production design and user interface for a novel patient/resident pressure sensing and monitoring system. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Sales Officer and General Manager of North America for Braintech Inc. and, before that, Sales Manager/Engineer at ITW Shakerproof Group. Mr. Dara earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University and a Master of Science in Finance, Magna Cum Laude, from Walsh University.