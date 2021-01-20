Oncorus Announces Publication of Preclinical Data Demonstrating Potent Systemic Antitumor Activity of its Clinical Stage Oncolytic Herpes Simplex Viral Immunotherapy Product Candidate ONCR-177

-- Preclinical safety data and preliminary readout from the ongoing Phase 1 study support Oncorus’ proprietary safety strategies --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, systemically active viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients, announced today the recent publication of preclinical data supporting the clinical development of its lead oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus (oHSV) clinical candidate, ONCR-177. In the paper, entitled, “ONCR-177, an Oncolytic HSV-1 Designed to Potently Activate Systemic Antitumor Immunity” (Haines, et al., 2020), published online in the journal Cancer Immunology Research, ONCR-177 demonstrated potent and durable antitumor activity in multiple immune-competent tumor models. The preclinical findings demonstrate that the activity of ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy engineered for systemic activity currently in a Phase 1 study, is driven by Oncorus’ unique combination of five complementary immunomodulatory transgene payloads in addition to its retention of γ34.5. A herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) gene, γ34.5 allows the virus to replicate in the presence of host antiviral immune responses. ONCR-177’s safety strategies and their ability to enhance oHSV tolerability without impeding potency were previously characterized in a paper published by Oncorus in September 2020 in Molecular Therapy on ONCR-159, the unarmed version of ONCR-177, (Kennedy et al., 2020) titled, “Design of an Interferon-Resistant Oncolytic HSV-1 Incorporating Redundant Safety Modalities for Improved Tolerability.”

“We are pleased to share these encouraging preclinical findings, which supported our advancement of ONCR-177 into clinical development last year. These data give important insight into how our proprietary engineering of ONCR-177 may enable systemic activity without compromising safety, and position us to advance our mission to realize the full potential of this therapeutic class for cancer patients,” said Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Oncorus. “We believe viral immunotherapies as a class are a proven modality and represent the most promising approach in development today to activate multiple arms of the immune system and improve outcomes for cancer patients.”