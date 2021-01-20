 

Ocuphire Announces Publication of ORION-1 Phase 2 Results for Nyxol in Clinical Ophthalmology and Presentation at the January OIS Presbyopia Innovation Showcase

Durability of Nyxol’s Pupil Constricting Effects Using an Evening Dosing Regimen Informs Dosing Strategy for Phase 2 Trial in Presbyopia and Phase 3 Trial in NVD

Ocuphire Invited to Present at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Presbyopia Innovation Showcase on January 28, 2021

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, announced today that results from its ORION-1 (NCT03960866) Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Nyxol in glaucoma and presbyopia have been published in Clinical Ophthalmology, an international, peer-reviewed, open access journal covering all subspecialties within ophthalmology.

The paper, titled “Phentolamine Mesylate Ophthalmic Solution Provides Lasting Pupil Modulation and Improves Near Visual Acuity in Glaucoma Patients in a Randomized Phase 2b Clinical Trial”, reported the following key findings:

  • Use of Nyxol eye drops produced a statistically significant 20% mean reduction or approximately 1 mm in pupil diameter under daytime and nighttime lighting conditions that was sustained for over 30 hours post-dosing;
  • Over 60% of patients in the Nyxol treatment group demonstrated a statistically significant improvement of 1-line or greater in near visual acuity compared to 20% on placebo;
  • There was no statistical difference in eye redness compared to placebo upon examination the following morning after dosing the prior evening before bedtime; and
  • Nyxol eye drops demonstrated with daily evening dosing for 2 weeks a tolerable profile with no systemic effects and an intraocular pressure (IOP) lowering trend, especially for those with IOP baselines that were slightly higher than the normal range.

Highlights from this double-masked, randomized, placebo-controlled, multiple-dose, multi-center Phase 2b trial were first presented by Dr. Jay Pepose at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting 2020. The peer-reviewed journal publication can now be found at on Ocuphire’s website here.

