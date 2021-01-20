Synairgen announces completion of recruitment into its Phase II Home-Based COVID-19 study of inhaled interferon beta

Southampton, UK – 20 January 2021: Synairgen plc (LSE: SNG), the respiratory drug discovery and development company, is pleased to announce that recruitment of 120 COVID-19 patients into its Phase II trial evaluating inhaled formulation of interferon-beta-1a (SNG001) conducted in the home setting has now been completed. Results from the trial are expected in Q2 2021.

The COVID-19 Phase II Study (SG016)

Synairgen’s two-part, placebo-controlled trial evaluating SNG001 as a treatment for COVID-19 infection involved dosing of (i) 101 patients in the hospital setting, the positive results from which were published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine in November 20201, and (ii) 120 ‘at risk’ patients in the home setting, recruitment for which completed yesterday.

Innovative Virtual Trial Design for Home-Based Study

The study targeted patients with a positive SARS-CoV-2 test result aged over 65, and those over the age of 50 with 'high risk' medical conditions. The trial was designed to make it easy and safe for trial participants and researchers to conduct the study; all ­supplies were delivered directly to the patient's door by a courier, and all trial assessments were conducted remotely by study doctors and nurses via video call. The study has confirmed the feasibility of rapid roll-out of antiviral treatment in the context of a pandemic, where there is a need to limit the movement of people to minimise risks to patients, the public and healthcare providers.

The trial was conducted in collaboration with the NIHR Southampton Clinical Trials Unit and TranScrip Partners.

Richard Marsden, CEO of Synairgen, commented: “We are pleased to have completed recruitment of 120 ‘at risk’ patients into this innovative placebo-controlled trial whereby all trial ‘visits’ were conducted by video call. The trial is both a test of the drug, and a test of how technology can be utilised to deliver and manage the administration of an inhaled broad-spectrum antiviral to vulnerable patients in the context of a pandemic, reducing the need to transport infected patients, and eliminating virus exposure to healthcare workers. We believe this methodology and treatments such as SNG001 could be invaluable alongside vaccines, now and in the future, to fight highly pathogenic viruses such as SARS-CoV-2. We are extremely grateful to the team of healthcare workers, pharmacists and logistics providers who have worked tirelessly to deliver this trial which is a further example of great British science, attracting interest from academia and governments around the world.”