Brunswick Exploration Outlines Program for 2021
MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its planned exploration
program for 2021. The Company’s projects include the highly prospective Fundy Gold Project and the Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) Option both located in New Brunswick as well as the Waconichi VMS
Project located near Chibougamau in Quebec.
New Brunswick
Fundy Gold Project – Gold-Silver-Copper
- Ongoing prospecting across the entire property. Since consolidating this grass-roots project in late 2020, BRW began a prospecting program targeting high priority areas along the Fundy Shear Zone, a major deep-rooted fault corridor hosting multiple showings of gold-silver-copper vein mineralization. The prospecting and sampling program will be expanded in 2021 to cover the entire 45 kilometres strike length of the project area. The first set of results, comprising of 130 grab samples, are anticipated by the end of the month.
- Results from soil sampling at Rogers Lake and trenching at Little Lepreau expected in the next three weeks. Both areas were optioned by BRW in October 2020 (see press release dated October 27 2020). At Rogers Lake, 2,000 soil samples were taken (every 25m with a line spacing of 100m) covering an area of 500 hectares. The soil geochemical program covered the highly prospective Seven Mile Lake mylonite along the Belleisle Fault. Additional trenching, mapping and prospecting at Lepreau and Rogers Lake identified more veining that resulted in the collecting of 92 channel samples.
BMC Option– Base Metals
- Borehole EM survey at Key Anacon. In early January 2021, the Company began a five hole, 4,800m down hole EM survey targeting the deep portions of the Key Anacon Titan Deposit. The existing resource at the Titan Deposit (0.29 Mt grading 4.36% Zn, 1.57% Pb, 0.65% Cu and 38.80 g/t Ag in the indicated category and 0.98 Mt grading 4.12% Zn, 1.62% Pb, 0.78% Cu and 42.90 g/t Ag in the inferred category) is constrained from surface to a depth of approximately 550 meters. Of note, historical drill hole KA-01-15B, one of the holes to be pulsed, intersected mineralization (10.03% ZnEq over 13.00m) roughly 550m below the current resource boundaries of the Titan Deposit.
- Drilling along the Brunswick Belt in late Q2. The new lithological model along the Brunswick Belt from Brunswick No.12 to Gilmour South has generated new target areas that are completely unexplored. Many of these target areas were unknown to previous operators and represent the culmination of extensive compilation work over the previous three years. This model will be wireframed in Q1 and includes 50 geological sections spanning 3-4 kilometers over a strike length of 22 kilometers. Many of the targets have coincident resistivity, electromagnetic, magnetic, gravity and/or geochem anomalies.
Quebec
