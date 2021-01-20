Brunswick Exploration Outlines Program for 2021

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its planned exploration program for 2021. The Company’s projects include the highly prospective Fundy Gold Project and the Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) Option both located in New Brunswick as well as the Waconichi VMS Project located near Chibougamau in Quebec.



New Brunswick