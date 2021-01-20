 

Brunswick Exploration Outlines Program for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 13:00  |  72   |   |   

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its planned exploration program for 2021. The Company’s projects include the highly prospective Fundy Gold Project and the Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) Option both located in New Brunswick as well as the Waconichi VMS Project located near Chibougamau in Quebec.

New Brunswick

Fundy Gold Project – Gold-Silver-Copper

  • Ongoing prospecting across the entire property. Since consolidating this grass-roots project in late 2020, BRW began a prospecting program targeting high priority areas along the Fundy Shear Zone, a major deep-rooted fault corridor hosting multiple showings of gold-silver-copper vein mineralization. The prospecting and sampling program will be expanded in 2021 to cover the entire 45 kilometres strike length of the project area. The first set of results, comprising of 130 grab samples, are anticipated by the end of the month.
  • Results from soil sampling at Rogers Lake and trenching at Little Lepreau expected in the next three weeks. Both areas were optioned by BRW in October 2020 (see press release dated October 27 2020). At Rogers Lake, 2,000 soil samples were taken (every 25m with a line spacing of 100m) covering an area of 500 hectares. The soil geochemical program covered the highly prospective Seven Mile Lake mylonite along the Belleisle Fault. Additional trenching, mapping and prospecting at Lepreau and Rogers Lake identified more veining that resulted in the collecting of 92 channel samples.

BMC Option– Base Metals

  • Borehole EM survey at Key Anacon. In early January 2021, the Company began a five hole, 4,800m down hole EM survey targeting the deep portions of the Key Anacon Titan Deposit. The existing resource at the Titan Deposit (0.29 Mt grading 4.36% Zn, 1.57% Pb, 0.65% Cu and 38.80 g/t Ag in the indicated category and 0.98 Mt grading 4.12% Zn, 1.62% Pb, 0.78% Cu and 42.90 g/t Ag in the inferred category) is constrained from surface to a depth of approximately 550 meters. Of note, historical drill hole KA-01-15B, one of the holes to be pulsed, intersected mineralization (10.03% ZnEq over 13.00m) roughly 550m below the current resource boundaries of the Titan Deposit.
  • Drilling along the Brunswick Belt in late Q2. The new lithological model along the Brunswick Belt from Brunswick No.12 to Gilmour South has generated new target areas that are completely unexplored. Many of these target areas were unknown to previous operators and represent the culmination of extensive compilation work over the previous three years. This model will be wireframed in Q1 and includes 50 geological sections spanning 3-4 kilometers over a strike length of 22 kilometers. Many of the targets have coincident resistivity, electromagnetic, magnetic, gravity and/or geochem anomalies.

Quebec

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brunswick Exploration Outlines Program for 2021 MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its planned exploration program for 2021. The Company’s projects include the highly prospective Fundy Gold Project and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Sharc Energy Reaches Landmark Deal to Power North America’s Largest District Energy Wastewater ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
Riot Blockchain Announces S19 Pro Antminer Fleet Expansion
Novan Provides Enrollment Update and Announces New Corporate Headquarters
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board