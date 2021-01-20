 

MCI Medical supporting Chartright flight safety through on-site and mobile rapid COVID-19 testing

globenewswire
20.01.2021   

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Medical Clinics Inc., a subsidiary of MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI Onehealth”) (TSX: DRDR) - a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access and quality of healthcare - has begun conducting rapid pre-flight COVID-19 testing for Chartright pilots, flight staff, and passengers out of the charter terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport, as coordinated through MCI’s Occupational Health group.

The rapid-testing on-site program began Tuesday January 19 and will continue for flight crew and passengers entering the United States. An additional mobile-testing program will be launched at the end of January. For this program, a mobile model with MCI registered nurses will visit the passenger’s home or workplace within 72 hours of their flight to collect for a lab analyzed COVID PCR test. Alternatively, the day-of-flight option at the Chartright terminal is a rapid result antigen test for which results are provided within 15 minutes.

The CDC will be requiring proof of a negative result for travellers entering the U.S. In accordance with this program, Chartright will offer its passengers two service options: one for those who wish to test in advance and one for those testing on the day of their flight.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, MD, CEO of MCI Onehealth says, “We are excited by Chartright’s diligent testing efforts and dedication to protecting the safety of its staff, passengers, and the community at large. We are proud to contribute to this, and look forward to the rollout of our operating model that can be used by other corporations seeking rapid testing services for their employees and customers in 2021.”

About MCI Onehealth:
MCI Onehealth is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI Onehealth operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with 25 clinics, serves over 850,000 patients annually and had over 200,000 telehealth visits last year. MCI Onehealth additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of over 250 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com

For MCI Occupational Health enquiries please contact:
Genevieve Sadak PT
gsadak@mcimed.com
+1 (416) 779-5246

For media enquiries please contact:
Genna Alexopoulos
genna@yprcanada.com  
+1 (647) 671-4279


