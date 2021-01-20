Munich (ots) -



- Market launch also in France with successful digital sales model

- Feu Vert committed to service

- Aiways U5 (model year 2020) now available at attractive conditions

- Online orders via http://www.aiwayscars.fr



Aiways, the Shanghai-based start-up for electric mobility, is expanding its

presence in Europe. With its market entry in France, the brand is implementing

another step of its strategic goal to advance electromobility internationally

with attractive yet affordable products. Aiways has chosen Car East France as

the exclusive distributor of the battery-electric U5 in France. "While the

French EV market is also picking up, there is a lack of a spacious, attractive

electric vehicle that are also economical to run. With its full equipment and a

range of up to 410 kilometers (WLTP), the Aiways U5 fills this gap with a

compelling offer," says Alexander Klose, responsible for overseas business at

Aiways.







the Paris showroom on Avenue de la République, Car East France is joining forces

with Aiways to set new standards in French automotive sales. "The cards have

been reshuffled, and we see a clear advantage in relying on innovative

distribution models for electromobility. The high product quality of the Aiways

U5 convinced us to introduce the new brand from Shanghai as exclusive

distributor in France," says Serge Cometti, General Manager of Car East France.

While sales are predominantly online, Aiways is working with mobile partner

GENIUX UX² to offer test drives, deliveries and advice in 26 cities in France -

right on the doorsteps of prospective buyers.



Aiways also relies on partners with close-knit service networks to service the

customer and its battery-electric U5. Feu Vert, for example, takes over any

necessary maintenance tasks on site. In addition, the startup Go Mécano is

available for service with seven mobile workshops in seven regions of France.

All bodywork-related services are provided by AD Carrosserie in conjunction with

the Albax/leCoq Group.



Interested customers can find out more about Aiways on: http://www.aiwayscars.fr



You can find all Aiways press releases and press kits, as well as a wide

selection of high resolution, downloadable photographs and video footage on the

media website: http://media.ai-ways.eu/ .



Contact:



Anika Wild, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH

+49 (0) 89 6931352-69

mailto:anika.wild@ai-ways.com



Aurélien Venet

mailto:aurelien.venet@aiwayscars.fr

Tel: 06 24 98 36 67



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/4816806

OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH





