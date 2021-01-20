The No. 1 Portal for Bitcoin and Crypto Lovers

 

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The booming market in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is increasing the interest in comprehensive information in these areas. 18digits.com is a new kind of social network specifically aimed at people interested in Bitcoin and crypto. Here, registered members – whether beginners or advanced – can find information, courses, expert groups and forums in the fields of blockchain and crypto.

"What is unique is that we reward our members for their activities and contributions," said Bertram Seitz, CEO and co-founder of 18digits.com. "We created this new 'social' social network to give every member a stake in 18digits.com for their activities. With our Equity Reward Program, registered members can earn points based on a range of activities and convert them into 18digits shares. Thus, not only are they valuable to the community through comments and contributions, but they also become part owners of the Swiss 18digits."

Among the special features of the 18digits portal is the "Public Wall", where members can reach the entire community with just one click. The "My Interest" tag option is an excellent feature, making it easy to find members with similar interests. The global search function allows members to find interests, posts, courses and crypto projects based on keywords. Another high priority area is 'Education'. Here, courses are offered by various academies and crypto specialists, aimed at beginners as well as advanced and professional crypto investors. 

"Signing up with 18digits.com is definitely the right step to becoming a part of the crypto community," Seitz said.

Contact :

Bertram Seitz
(CEO and Co-founder)
Phone: +41 78 799 85 44
Email : hello@18digits.com
Web : 18digits.com

About us :

18digits.com, is a brand of jofh beratung gmbh (jofh.ch), launched in 2020 by the two capital market and blockchain veterans Bertram Seitz and Roderick Warren, based in Crypto Valley Zug, Switzerland. 18digits.com is a portal by members, for members, owned by the members.



