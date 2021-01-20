The No. 1 Portal for Bitcoin and Crypto Lovers

18digits.com is a portal by members, for members, owned by members

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The booming market in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is increasing the interest in comprehensive information in these areas. 18digits.com is a new kind of social network specifically aimed at people interested in Bitcoin and crypto. Here, registered members – whether beginners or advanced – can find information, courses, expert groups and forums in the fields of blockchain and crypto.