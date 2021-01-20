DGAP-News: EMH Partners GmbH / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment EMH Partners sells majority ownership in Native Instruments to Francisco Partners 20.01.2021 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Francisco Partners to invest significantly in Native Instruments, the Berlin-based global leader in digital music creation software and hardware, acquiring a majority shareholding from EMH Partners and the Founding Shareholders, with both remaining significant minority shareholders

- This investment is meant to continue Native Instruments' strong thought leadership in digital music creation and expand the company's product offering to create the end-to-end user centric platform for the music creation industry

- With the support and investment from Francisco Partners, EMH Partners and the Founding Shareholders, Native Instruments is equipped with significant resources to further consolidate the fragmented music creation software industry and create a more seamless user experience for music makers



Munich, Berlin 20th January 2021: EMH Partners, and the Founding Shareholders of Native Instruments announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to sell a majority of their shares in Native Instruments Holding GmbH, the Berlin-based global leader in digital music creation software and hardware, to Francisco Partners, a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. As part of the transaction EMH Partners, members of the Native Instruments founding team, and key Native Instruments' employees will retain a significant minority stake in the company.



Native Instruments was founded in 1996 in Berlin and employs more than 400 employees worldwide. It operates 7 global offices and is active in more than 180 countries. Native Instruments is regarded as one of the spearheads of the democratisation of music production, as it enables creatives to produce their music without the large set-up costs associated with traditional music studios. Music professionals all around the globe have been relying on the company's comprehensive music instrument library and high-quality software tools to support their music creation process, with an estimated 8 out of 10 tracks in the Billboard top 10 using Native Instruments technology.