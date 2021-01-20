 

DGAP-News EMH Partners sells majority ownership in Native Instruments to Francisco Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.01.2021, 13:00  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: EMH Partners GmbH / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment
EMH Partners sells majority ownership in Native Instruments to Francisco Partners

20.01.2021 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EMH Partners sells majority ownership in Native Instruments to Francisco Partners

- Francisco Partners to invest significantly in Native Instruments, the Berlin-based global leader in digital music creation software and hardware, acquiring a majority shareholding from EMH Partners and the Founding Shareholders, with both remaining significant minority shareholders

- This investment is meant to continue Native Instruments' strong thought leadership in digital music creation and expand the company's product offering to create the end-to-end user centric platform for the music creation industry

- With the support and investment from Francisco Partners, EMH Partners and the Founding Shareholders, Native Instruments is equipped with significant resources to further consolidate the fragmented music creation software industry and create a more seamless user experience for music makers


Munich, Berlin 20th January 2021: EMH Partners, and the Founding Shareholders of Native Instruments announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to sell a majority of their shares in Native Instruments Holding GmbH, the Berlin-based global leader in digital music creation software and hardware, to Francisco Partners, a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. As part of the transaction EMH Partners, members of the Native Instruments founding team, and key Native Instruments' employees will retain a significant minority stake in the company.

Native Instruments was founded in 1996 in Berlin and employs more than 400 employees worldwide. It operates 7 global offices and is active in more than 180 countries. Native Instruments is regarded as one of the spearheads of the democratisation of music production, as it enables creatives to produce their music without the large set-up costs associated with traditional music studios. Music professionals all around the globe have been relying on the company's comprehensive music instrument library and high-quality software tools to support their music creation process, with an estimated 8 out of 10 tracks in the Billboard top 10 using Native Instruments technology.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News EMH Partners sells majority ownership in Native Instruments to Francisco Partners DGAP-News: EMH Partners GmbH / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment EMH Partners sells majority ownership in Native Instruments to Francisco Partners 20.01.2021 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. EMH …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Freeman Gold Corp. bereitet neues Metallurgieprogramm für Schlüsselressource Lemhi vor
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF-Gruppe legt vorläufige Zahlen für das 4. Quartal 2020 und das Gesamtjahr 2020 vor
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG mit starkem Quartalsergebnis - Ausblick für 2020/21 allerdings mit deutlich erhöhten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish negative NCD for Epi proColon
Nächster Meilenstein erreicht: Juva Life Inc. erhält die Lizenz für den Anbau in Stockton (Kalifornien)
DGAP-Adhoc: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services veröffentlichen ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG übertrifft Transaktionsziele für 2020, startet mit erstem Ankauf dynamisch ins neue ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle ...
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein ...
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...