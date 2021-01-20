 

Castle Biosciences to Present Data on DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma at 18th Annual Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference

20.01.2021, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced poster presentations with data on two of its skin cancer gene expression profile tests at the 18th Annual Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference, taking place virtually from Jan. 15 – 24, 2021.

President and chief executive officer, Derek Maetzold, will also participate in the meeting’s “2021 View for Dermatology Industry Panel,” scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 2:10 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. Eastern time.

Poster information is as follows:

DecisionDx-Melanoma:

The virtual poster is entitled, “Identifying predictors of sentinel lymph node metastasis in cutaneous melanoma patients using molecular and clinicopathologic high-risk features.”

DecisionDx-Melanoma is Castle’s gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as sentinel lymph node (SLN) positivity, independent of traditional staging factors.

Study methods and findings:

  • For 3,093 patients with T1-T4 cutaneous melanoma, authors used decision tree analysis to determine which molecular and clinicopathologic features best stratify SLN positivity risk.
    • DecisionDx-Melanoma was the most important factor in distinguishing between high and low SLN-positivity rates (p<0.001).

DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma:

The virtual poster is entitled, “Performance of a 35-gene expression profile test in suspicious pigmented lesions of the head and neck.”

DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma is designed to aid dermatopathologists in characterizing difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions.

“Melanomas of the head or neck need special consideration with respect to staging and treatment decisions, as many have inconclusive diagnoses upon presentation based on the histological and pathological factors normally used,” said study author, Sarah I. Estrada, M.D., FCAP, laboratory director of Affiliated Dermatology. “We welcome the use of a gene expression profile test to help refine melanoma diagnoses of cases of indeterminate status. The study results demonstrate that DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma maintains its performance in this delicate sub-population of potential melanoma cases, and the utilization of this objective tool in clinical practice has the potential to improve subsequent management decisions.”

