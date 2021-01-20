 

Applied DNA Promotes Judith Murrah to Chief Operating Officer

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, today announced the promotion of Chief Information Officer Judith Murrah to the role of Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. The promotion formalizes Ms. Murrah’s expanding range of responsibilities that includes the development of key customer and partner relationships, QA oversight, and operations management. Ms. Murrah has been instrumental in the undertaking of capacity expansions for pooled COVID-19 surveillance testing at the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Laboratories, LLC, and for the ongoing implementation of Current Good Manufacturing Practices (“cGMP”) at LineaRx, a majority-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company believes that the implementation of cGMP at LineaRx is necessary to respond to opportunities in nucleic acid-based therapeutics – drugs and biologics – via the Company’s large-scale, PCR-based LinearDNA platform.

Ms. Murrah joined Applied DNA in 2013 as Chief Information Officer and has served as the Company’s Secretary since 2017. Prior to joining the Company, she held leadership positions in the technology industry, including as Senior Director of Information Technology at Motorola Solutions, and as Vice President for roles within global account sales, corporate and marketing communications, and information technology at Symbol Technologies before its acquisition by Motorola Solutions. Ms. Murrah holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Rhode Island. She is an author of 14 U.S. patents.

"This promotion reflects the confidence of our Board in Judy’s leadership ability," said Dr. James A. Hayward, president, CEO, and chairman, Applied DNA. "As Chief Information Officer, she demonstrated exceptional judgment and led with energy and a deep commitment to our core values to drive execution across all of our business groups. We believe her execution on our COVID-19 testing strategy has us well positioned for continued client base expansion. We look forward to her continued contributions to our growth as Chief Operating Officer.”

Ms. Murrah is active in Long Island’s business and academic community. She has co-founded and volunteers with non-profits engaging students in science, technology, engineering, and math disciplines. She serves on the boards of the Middle Country (N.Y.) Library Foundation, the Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe, and Stony Brook University’s Center for Corporate Education. Ms. Murrah received the inaugural 2001 Diamond Award for Long Island Women Leaders in Technology and was named to the 2005 and 2006 list of Top 50 Women of Long Island.

