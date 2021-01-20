 

BrightView Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) announced today that it will hold its first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. EST. A press release detailing the Company’s first quarter fiscal 2021 results will be issued prior to the call. The information to join the earnings conference call is below:

Conference telephone number:

U.S. Participant Dial-in:

   

(877) 273-7124

International Participant Dial-in:

   

(647) 689-5396

Conference ID:

   

4778096

This call will be recorded:

U.S. Replay:

 

 

(800) 585-8367

International Replay:

 

 

(416) 621-4642

Replay Available:

 

 

Until 11:59 p.m. on February 11, 2021

Conference ID:

 

 

4778096

BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Masterman, together with Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Feenan, will host the conference call and webcast. The news release, earnings presentation and live webcast of the conference will also be accessible on the company's investor website or here.

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

