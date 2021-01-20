 

Garmin Honored with Consecutive On-Time Delivery Awards from Airbus Helicopters

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced it has received a 2020 On-Time Delivery Award from Airbus Helicopters, Inc. for its efficient performance related to product delivery. Garmin avionics are available as standard on select Airbus Helicopters, including the H125, H130, H135 and H145.

Each year, Airbus Helicopters, Inc. recognizes suppliers who stand out in performance, competitiveness and reliability. This is the second year in a row Garmin has won the On-Time Delivery Award for commitment and timeliness in delivering avionics to fulfill Airbus Helicopters Inc. production lines and customer orders.

“We are once again very proud to be recognized by Airbus with this prestigious award for our commitment to serve them and our mutual customers with the on-time delivery of our products,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president aviation sales and marketing. “To again receive this award is truly humbling and ultimately would not be possible without the dedication of our entire Garmin team, in addition to the gratifying strategic relationship with Airbus Helicopters.”

Garmin avionics are available as standard on the Airbus H125, including the G500H TXi flight display, GTN 650 touchscreen navigator, GNC 255 nav/comm, GMA 350c audio panel and the GTX 335R remote-mount ADS-B Out transponder. The GTN 750, GNC 255 and GTX 335R are also available as standard on the H130, while the H135/H145 feature the GTN 750 and Flight Stream 510 as standard equipment.

This marks the third consecutive year Garmin has received an award from Airbus Helicopters, Inc. In 2018, Garmin was also recognized by Airbus Helicopters, Inc. as the Supplier of Excellence for its unmatched responsiveness and competitiveness in its support of the UH-72A Lakota helicopter program, and for its overall support at the Airbus Helicopters Inc. final assembly and completion center in Columbus, Miss.

Garmin’s aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin’s portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garminaviation, twitter.com/garminaviation, instagram.com/garminaviation or youtube.com/garminaviation.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and GTN, GTX, and GMA are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:
 This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Disclaimer

