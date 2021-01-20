CoreSite Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced the income tax allocation for federal income tax purposes of its 2020 distributions on its common stock. As shown in the table below, the common distributions allocable to tax year 2020 are composed of 64.2667% taxable ordinary dividends and 35.7333% non-dividend distributions.

CoreSite Common Stock (NYSE:COR; CUSIP: 21870Q105)