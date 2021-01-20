Relevium Reports Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020 Results

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:“ RLV ”, OTCQB:“ RLLVF ” and Frankfurt: “ 6BX ”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to report the completion of the financial audit for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.



The Company’s overall performance for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 was influenced primarily by the impact of the Covid-19 global pandemic starting in the third quarter, and secondarily, by major changes to our spend and product mix, both implemented during the second quarter of the reporting period.