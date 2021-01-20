 

Relevium Reports Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 13:11  |  67   |   |   

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:“RLV”, OTCQB:“RLLVF” and Frankfurt: 6BX”) (the “CompanyorRelevium”), is pleased to report the completion of the financial audit for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

The Company’s overall performance for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 was influenced primarily by the impact of the Covid-19 global pandemic starting in the third quarter, and secondarily, by major changes to our spend and product mix, both implemented during the second quarter of the reporting period.

Covid-19 had an initial impact on the Company in the six months ended June 30, 2020 and the Company experienced a significant decrease in revenues from all our major online marketplaces totalling 18% as compared to the previous year.

The overall effect of the pandemic on the Company’s actual and forecasted revenues led to the additional expense of $3,221,513 relating to the impairment of intangibles and goodwill for the period. The Company reported a net loss, inclusive of impairments, of $6,931,628 ($3,726,942 net loss in 2019).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

  • Total assets of $4,334,466 as of June 30, 2020 (June 30, 2019: $8,560,452), a decrease of $4,225,986, primarily driven by a write-down in goodwill of $2,067,246, a write-down of amortizable licenses (under intangible assets) of $1,154,267, a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $680,081 and a decrease in inventory of $432,929. This was counterbalanced by increases in receivables of $217,588.
  • Total liabilities on June 30, 2020 were $4,278,944 (June 30, 2019: $3,512,144), an increase of $766,800. This is primarily due to increases of bank of advances of $237,373, accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $819,579, a loan from an officer of $74,954 and short-term debt of $1,880,614. This was counterbalanced by decreases in loan payable of $154,525, warrant liability of $117,715 and long-term debt of $1,973,480
  • Shareholders’ equity was $55,522 on June 30, 2020 (June 30, 2019: $5,048,308), a decrease of $4,992,786. This is primarily due to an increase in the deficit of $6,934,532. This was counterbalanced by an increase of share capital of $694,176 and share purchase warrants of $1,651,490, which occurred as a result of private placements closed during the Reporting Period, as previously described.
  • The Company reported $2,974,161 in revenues (June 30, 2019: $3,628,60), representing a decrease of $654,489 over revenues generated in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. In the latter half of the Company’s fiscal year, the COVID-19 pandemic had the effect of reducing online sales of the Company’s products. In addition to the effect of the pandemic, the competitive environment also became more intense at that time.
  • Cost of goods sold were $1,780,006 or 59.8% as compared to revenues ($1,862,094 for 2019 or 51% as compared to revenues). This resulted in a gross profit of $1,194,155 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (June 30, 2019: $1,766,556), representing a decrease of $572,401. Gross profit accounted for 40% of sales in the year ended June 30, 2020 (June 30, 2019: 49%).
  • Total expenses for fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, not including non-cash impairments of goodwill and intangibles, were $4,904,270 (June 30, 2019: $5,493,498).
  • Total non-cash impairment of $1,154,267 of intangibles and $2,067,246 in goodwill resulted in total expenses for the reporting period of $8,125,783, an increase of $2,632,285.
  • Most of the expense categories had decreases, including particularly administration fees (decrease of $309,113), general and administrative expenses (decrease of $243,642), professional fees (decrease of $57,633) and selling and marketing expenses (decrease of $383,697).
  • The net comprehensive loss for the year ended June 30, 2020 was $6,934,532 (June 30, 2019: loss of $3,750,536), a difference of $3,183,996.
    Seite 1 von 4
    Relevium Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Relevium Reports Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020 Results MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:“RLV”, OTCQB:“RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to report the completion of the financial audit for the fiscal year ended June 30, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
Riot Blockchain Announces S19 Pro Antminer Fleet Expansion
Novan Provides Enrollment Update and Announces New Corporate Headquarters
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Receives Green Light from DSMB to Conduct Phase 3 Study of Ifenprodil for ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Pacific Ethanol Completes Name Change to Alto Ingredients, Inc.
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Relevium Issues Corporate Update on MCTO and Filing of Financial Statements

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
2
Relevium Technologies Grossauftrag Umsatz steigt um 660%