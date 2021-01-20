Relevium Reports Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020 Results
MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium
Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:“RLV”, OTCQB:“RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to report the completion of the financial audit for the
fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.
The Company’s overall performance for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 was influenced primarily by the impact of the Covid-19 global pandemic starting in the third quarter, and secondarily, by major changes to our spend and product mix, both implemented during the second quarter of the reporting period.
Covid-19 had an initial impact on the Company in the six months ended June 30, 2020 and the Company experienced a significant decrease in revenues from all our major online marketplaces totalling 18% as compared to the previous year.
The overall effect of the pandemic on the Company’s actual and forecasted revenues led to the additional expense of $3,221,513 relating to the impairment of intangibles and goodwill for the period. The Company reported a net loss, inclusive of impairments, of $6,931,628 ($3,726,942 net loss in 2019).
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
- Total assets of $4,334,466 as of June 30, 2020 (June 30, 2019: $8,560,452), a decrease of $4,225,986, primarily driven by a write-down in goodwill of $2,067,246, a write-down of amortizable licenses (under intangible assets) of $1,154,267, a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $680,081 and a decrease in inventory of $432,929. This was counterbalanced by increases in receivables of $217,588.
- Total liabilities on June 30, 2020 were $4,278,944 (June 30, 2019: $3,512,144), an increase of $766,800. This is primarily due to increases of bank of advances of $237,373, accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $819,579, a loan from an officer of $74,954 and short-term debt of $1,880,614. This was counterbalanced by decreases in loan payable of $154,525, warrant liability of $117,715 and long-term debt of $1,973,480
- Shareholders’ equity was $55,522 on June 30, 2020 (June 30, 2019: $5,048,308), a decrease of $4,992,786. This is primarily due to an increase in the deficit of $6,934,532. This was counterbalanced by an increase of share capital of $694,176 and share purchase warrants of $1,651,490, which occurred as a result of private placements closed during the Reporting Period, as previously described.
- The Company reported $2,974,161 in revenues (June 30, 2019: $3,628,60), representing a decrease of $654,489 over revenues generated in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. In the latter half of the Company’s fiscal year, the COVID-19 pandemic had the effect of reducing online sales of the Company’s products. In addition to the effect of the pandemic, the competitive environment also became more intense at that time.
- Cost of goods sold were $1,780,006 or 59.8% as compared to revenues ($1,862,094 for 2019 or 51% as compared to revenues). This resulted in a gross profit of $1,194,155 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (June 30, 2019: $1,766,556), representing a decrease of $572,401. Gross profit accounted for 40% of sales in the year ended June 30, 2020 (June 30, 2019: 49%).
- Total expenses for fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, not including non-cash impairments of goodwill and intangibles, were $4,904,270 (June 30, 2019: $5,493,498).
- Total non-cash impairment of $1,154,267 of intangibles and $2,067,246 in goodwill resulted in total expenses for the reporting period of $8,125,783, an increase of $2,632,285.
- Most of the expense categories had decreases, including particularly administration fees (decrease of $309,113), general and administrative expenses (decrease of $243,642), professional fees (decrease of $57,633) and selling and marketing expenses (decrease of $383,697).
- The net comprehensive loss for the year ended June 30, 2020 was $6,934,532 (June 30, 2019: loss of $3,750,536), a difference of $3,183,996.
