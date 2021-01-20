 

Xeriant Appoints Former Key Boeing Eco-Aviation and Innovation Executive

New Senior Advisor Brings Over 30 Years of Experience in Sustainability and Accelerating New Technologies

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI), a new aerospace technology holding company, announced today that Jeanne Yu, most recently the Product Development Director of Technology Integration for Boeing Commercial Airplanes in 2020, has agreed to join Xeriant as Senior Advisor on its Board of Advisors.

“We are honored to have Jeanne Yu as part of our team. Jeanne is truly a visionary and an icon in the aerospace industry, with a resume and record of accomplishments that are unsurpassed. Jeanne’s enthusiasm for advancing disruptive and green technologies fits perfectly with our goals,” stated Keith Duffy, Xeriant CEO.

At Boeing, Ms. Yu planned and executed Boeing’s technology R&D portfolio for current and future commercial airplanes. Her distinguished career focused on identifying, accelerating and integrating innovation in aviation, especially in the areas of safety, efficiency and sustainability.

“I believe Xeriant has the right vision for the future, sourcing commercially viable technologies that will mitigate the environmental footprint of aviation through reduced noise, emissions and fuel consumption, and enable next generation aircraft concepts with new capabilities. Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to making this happen. This is an exciting time for our industry, as emerging technologies are creating new opportunities and driving positive change throughout the entire aviation ecosystem. I am looking forward to joining Xeriant’s entrepreneurial team,” commented Jeanne Yu.

In 2010, Ms. Yu initiated Boeing’s ecoDemonstrator Program, a groundbreaking flight test research platform for developing, testing and assimilating new aviation technologies. These innovations, covering the areas of advanced materials, active flow control, information systems, more sustainable drop-in fuels and noise reduction, were installed and tested on a series of aircraft over the years. To date, seven ecoDemonstrator airplanes have flown, including the 737, 787, 777, 757 and the Embraer 170. Many of these improvements have been or are being incorporated into Boeing aircraft production.

