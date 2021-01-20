Xeriant Appoints Former Key Boeing Eco-Aviation and Innovation Executive

New Senior Advisor Brings Over 30 Years of Experience in Sustainability and Accelerating New Technologies

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI), a new aerospace technology holding company, announced today that Jeanne Yu, most recently the Product Development Director of Technology Integration for Boeing Commercial Airplanes in 2020, has agreed to join Xeriant as Senior Advisor on its Board of Advisors.



“We are honored to have Jeanne Yu as part of our team. Jeanne is truly a visionary and an icon in the aerospace industry, with a resume and record of accomplishments that are unsurpassed. Jeanne’s enthusiasm for advancing disruptive and green technologies fits perfectly with our goals,” stated Keith Duffy, Xeriant CEO.