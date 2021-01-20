 

DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG: Extraordinary General Meeting of Tele Columbus approves capital increase; first milestone achieved to create a sus-tainable capital structure

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Capital Increase
Tele Columbus AG: Extraordinary General Meeting of Tele Columbus approves capital increase; first milestone achieved to create a sus-tainable capital structure

20.01.2021 / 13:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Extraordinary General Meeting of Tele Columbus approves capital increase; first milestone achieved to create a sustainable capital structure

- Extraordinary General Meeting approves capital increase through Rights Offering in amount of EUR 475 million and authorized capital

- Kublai GmbH, an affiliate of funds advised by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Inc., announced voluntary public takeover offer on December 21, 2020 and has guaranteed amount of capital increase after completion of takeover offer

- In addition, after completion of takeover offer further equity capital of up to EUR 75 million committed by Kublai GmbH for implementation of Fiber Champion strategy

- Six-week acceptance period expected to begin early February

Berlin, 20 January 2021. At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17, "Tele Columbus", "the Company") held virtually today, around 90 percent of the capital represented voted in favor of the Rights Offering in the amount of EUR 475 million. In addition, the Extraordinary General Meeting approved, with around 85 percent of the capital represented, a new authorized capital in the amount of 50 percent of the share capital with the possibility of excluding subscription rights.

"With the shareholders' approval of the capital increase, we have reached the first milestone to create a solid capital structure together with our new partner Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners and United Internet, which we need for the successful implementation of our Fiber Champion strategy. This will enable us to make long-term investments in further fiber-optic expansion. In the next step, our shareholders will be able to tender their shares at an attractive price after the start of the acceptance period", says Dr. Daniel Ritz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tele Columbus AG.

