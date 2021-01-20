 

The Future of Restaurant Technology Has Arrived Introducing PAR Helix

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 13:30  |  36   |   |   

ParTech, Inc. (“PAR”), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant industry, is announcing the official launch of its latest terminal, the PAR Helix. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR)

The Helix features a 13.3” widescreen monitor, giving it a smaller restaurant footprint compared to PAR’s current slate of terminals, and includes 8GB of RAM, an Apollo Lake Intel Celeron Processor, and 128GB SSD. The purpose-built terminal also simplifies system maintenance and future upgrades thanks to its removable compute module, minimizing overall downtime. When the operating system needs to be upgraded or a part needs to be replaced, the entire compute module can be quickly swapped out.

PAR Helix also features a double-hinge system, so restaurants can adjust the terminal to a variety of different heights to accommodate traditional and low-profile set-ups. This allows the staff to comfortably use the terminal at any height. It also includes a built in I/O board to connect peripherals to the terminal and can be upgraded with an expandable I/O board that offers users the option to connect more accessories as needed.

“We wanted the Helix to remove some of the most common barriers restaurant staff face with their guests,” Ryan Volberg, SVP and GM of PAR Restaurant Solutions Group, said. “We wanted a terminal that was easy to maintain, easy to upgrade, and didn’t get in the way of the guest experience. This terminal combines all those features with PAR’s track record of excellent customer service and support. We’re excited to see how the Helix helps PAR live up to our mantra of ‘Food. People. Nothing in between.’”

The Helix is available for purchase starting January 20, 2021.

About PAR Technology Corporation
 PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.

Par Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Future of Restaurant Technology Has Arrived Introducing PAR Helix ParTech, Inc. (“PAR”), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant industry, is announcing the official launch of its latest terminal, the PAR Helix. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Law Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating SolarWinds ...
Amazon Teams Up with Pharrell Williams’ YELLOW and Georgia Tech to Launch New Music Remix ...
Air Liquide makes a strategic investment to support large scale renewable hydrogen production in ...
First Trust Lists January Series of Target Outcome Buffer ETFs
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
CKE Restaurants Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS Software
12.01.21
ParTech, Inc. Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Point-of-Sale Applications in Quick-Service/Fast-Casual Restaurants 2020–2021