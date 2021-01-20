 

In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market to Reach $118.5 Billion by 2027--Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis and Forecasts by Meticulous Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 13:30  |  32   |   |   

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report, titled "In-vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Solution (Consumables, Systems, Software & Services), Technology (ELISA, Rapid Tests, PCR, Microbiology), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories)—Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research, the in-vitro diagnostics market is expected to register a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $118.5 billion by 2027.

Meticulous Research Logo

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4858

The epidemiological burden of infectious diseases worldwide has increased in the past few years. During the past few decades, various infections such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), Ebola, chikungunya, avian flu, swine flu, and Zika have emerged as major threats to public health. The outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease is a recent example. Although healthcare professionals are working tirelessly on the frontlines to fight the pandemic, it is equally important to minimize the spread of the disease by preparing kits for early diagnosis. Testing is an important tool for understanding and managing the coronavirus pandemic. Multiple diagnostic test manufacturers have developed and started offering various assays & kits for diagnosis to mitigate shortages of laboratory-based molecular testing capacity and reagents. These simple test kits detect proteins from the COVID-19 virus in respiratory samples (e.g., sputum, throat swab), blood, or serum of human antibodies generated in response to an infection. Thus, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe has significantly boosted the need to diagnose diseases, which is expected to drive the growth of the IVD market during the forecast period.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the In-vitro Diagnostics Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created immense opportunities for the in-vitro diagnostics market as testing has emerged as one of the greatest solutions in managing the pandemic. Though several trials for candidate vaccines and potential therapies are underway, there is currently no cure, and in the absence of effective therapies or vaccines, diagnostic testing has become a valuable tool amidst the pandemic. It is important to highlight that different tests serve different purposes in the management of this pandemic: while viral RNA testing enables the point-of-care, acute detection of those infected with SARS-CoV-2, in time, the potential of immunological tests for contact tracing will be increasingly valued, with efforts to produce them on a large scale already being ramped up. Thus, the pandemic has led to the development of new kits and assays by the key manufacturers. For instance, in November 2020, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.) launched the Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG II test, a semi-quantitative assay that measures patients' relative levels of antibodies. In May 2020, ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH (Germany) launched its immunoassay-based kit—ErbaLisa COVID-19 ELISA kits to detect IgG and IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. This kit allows qualitative and semi-quantitative detection of IgG and IgM antibodies. In February 2020, Altona Diagnostics GmbH (Germany) also launched the RealStar SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Kit 1.0 for detecting the coronavirus using PCR. Thus, this increase in newer diagnostic kits will boost the adoption of in-vitro diagnostics, thereby providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of the in-vitro diagnostics market in the upcoming years.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market to Reach $118.5 Billion by 2027--Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis and Forecasts by Meticulous Research LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to a new market research report, titled "In-vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Solution (Consumables, Systems, Software & Services), Technology (ELISA, Rapid Tests, PCR, Microbiology), Application …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Royal Caribbean Group Enters Definitive Agreement to Sell its Azamara Brand to Sycamore Partners
Seaspan Announces Contemplated Sustainability-Linked Bond Issue
Smart Railway Market to Reach $38.46 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 12.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
TOOQ Solutions Partners With NetFoundry To Transform Retailing With AI Solutions Deployed At The ...
Food testing labs gain productivity boost with new 3M Petrifilm Plate Reader Advanced
Cobwebs Technologies Discusses the European Commission's New Counter-Terrorism Agenda and How It ...
Masdar enters strategic agreement with Emirates NBD Asset Management to provide services for UAE's ...
Alon Feit, Co-Founder of Splitit, Joins Verrency
Titel
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Production Results
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Autonomous Ships Market worth $14.2 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments