In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market to Reach $118.5 Billion by 2027--Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis and Forecasts by Meticulous Research

The epidemiological burden of infectious diseases worldwide has increased in the past few years. During the past few decades, various infections such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), Ebola, chikungunya, avian flu, swine flu, and Zika have emerged as major threats to public health. The outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease is a recent example. Although healthcare professionals are working tirelessly on the frontlines to fight the pandemic, it is equally important to minimize the spread of the disease by preparing kits for early diagnosis. Testing is an important tool for understanding and managing the coronavirus pandemic. Multiple diagnostic test manufacturers have developed and started offering various assays & kits for diagnosis to mitigate shortages of laboratory-based molecular testing capacity and reagents. These simple test kits detect proteins from the COVID-19 virus in respiratory samples (e.g., sputum, throat swab), blood, or serum of human antibodies generated in response to an infection. Thus, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe has significantly boosted the need to diagnose diseases, which is expected to drive the growth of the IVD market during the forecast period.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the In-vitro Diagnostics Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created immense opportunities for the in-vitro diagnostics market as testing has emerged as one of the greatest solutions in managing the pandemic. Though several trials for candidate vaccines and potential therapies are underway, there is currently no cure, and in the absence of effective therapies or vaccines, diagnostic testing has become a valuable tool amidst the pandemic. It is important to highlight that different tests serve different purposes in the management of this pandemic: while viral RNA testing enables the point-of-care, acute detection of those infected with SARS-CoV-2, in time, the potential of immunological tests for contact tracing will be increasingly valued, with efforts to produce them on a large scale already being ramped up. Thus, the pandemic has led to the development of new kits and assays by the key manufacturers. For instance, in November 2020, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.) launched the Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG II test, a semi-quantitative assay that measures patients' relative levels of antibodies. In May 2020, ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH (Germany) launched its immunoassay-based kit—ErbaLisa COVID-19 ELISA kits to detect IgG and IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. This kit allows qualitative and semi-quantitative detection of IgG and IgM antibodies. In February 2020, Altona Diagnostics GmbH (Germany) also launched the RealStar SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Kit 1.0 for detecting the coronavirus using PCR. Thus, this increase in newer diagnostic kits will boost the adoption of in-vitro diagnostics, thereby providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of the in-vitro diagnostics market in the upcoming years.