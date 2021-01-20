DGAP-Ad-hoc: Merck KGaA / Key word(s): Study/Study results

Merck KGaA: Merck KGaA to discontinue bintrafusp alfa clinical trial (INTR@PID Lung 037)



Merck KGaA (the "Company") is investigating a bifunctional immunotherapy, bintrafusp alfa (anti-PD-L1/TGF-beta trap), as a potential therapy for difficult to treat cancers.



While reviewing the totality of data from the ongoing clinical trial INTR@PID Lung 037 in the first-line treatment of patients with stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that have high expression of PD-L1 (the "Clinical Trial"), the Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended on January 19, 2021 to discontinue the Clinical Trial. Based on this recommendation, the Company has made the decision to discontinue the Clinical Trial, as the

study is unlikely to meet the primary efficacy endpoint. The recommendation by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee and the Company's decision is related only to this Clinical Trial.



Bintrafusp alfa is currently under clinical investigation and not approved for any use anywhere in the world.



