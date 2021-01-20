DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh receives major order to deliver switch systems in Australia with a total sales volume of around €50 million 20.01.2021 / 13:39 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- 1,700-km freight line connects Melbourne and Brisbane

- First switches for Inland Rail to be delivered in March 2021

- Sales volume of around €50 million over five years

Werdohl, January 20, 2021. Vossloh AG has received a major order of switch systems for the Australian Inland Rail project via its Australian subsidiary Vossloh Cogifer Australia Pty. Ltd. Inland Rail will connect the eastern Australian cities of Melbourne and Brisbane. Around 1,100 km of the planned 1,700-km freight line will be modernized, and 600 km will be newly built. The deliveries are spread over five years and have a total volume of around €50 million. The deliveries are reported as orders received at the time they are called off. The first switches will be delivered in March 2021. The customer is the state-owned ARTC, which manages most of the Australian rail network.

"This order is the biggest in the history of Vossloh in Australia. It highlights our strong market position and the increasing importance of the Australian market," explains Oliver Schuster, Chief Executive Officer of Vossloh AG. "We are honored that our long-standing customer ARTC has once again placed its trust in us and that we can contribute to the biggest rail infrastructure project for freight transport in Australia."

Vossloh Cogifer Australia Pty. Ltd. is part of the Customized Modules division in the Vossloh Group. The company is headquartered in Castlemaine in the state of Victoria, employs around 70 workers in Australia, and specializes in the manufacture and maintenance of switch systems.



Contact information for the media:

Gundolf Moritz (Mirnock Consulting)

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-608

Email: presse@vossloh.com



Contact information for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609

Email: investor.relations@vossloh.com

Vossloh is active in rail infrastructure markets worldwide. The Group activities are organized into the three divisions of Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2019 fiscal year, Vossloh achieved sales of €916.4 million with an average of 3,786 employees.



Vossloh AG * Vosslohstrasse 4 * 58791 Werdohl * Telephone +49 (0) 239 252-0 * Fax +49 (0) 239 252-538 * www.vossloh.com

Company headquarters: Werdohl * Commercial register: Local court of Iserlohn HRB 5292

Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Grube

Executive Board: Oliver Schuster (CEO) * Dr. Thomas Triska * Jan Furnivall

20.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft Vosslohstr. 4 58791 Werdohl Germany Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359 Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219 E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com Internet: www.vossloh.com ISIN: DE0007667107 WKN: 766710 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1161916

End of News DGAP News Service

1161916 20.01.2021