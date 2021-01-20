 

DGAP-News Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh receives major order to deliver switch systems in Australia with a total sales volume of around €50 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.01.2021, 13:39  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh receives major order to deliver switch systems in Australia with a total sales volume of around €50 million

20.01.2021 / 13:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vossloh receives major order to deliver switch systems in Australia with a total sales volume of around €50 million

- 1,700-km freight line connects Melbourne and Brisbane

- First switches for Inland Rail to be delivered in March 2021

- Sales volume of around €50 million over five years

Werdohl, January 20, 2021. Vossloh AG has received a major order of switch systems for the Australian Inland Rail project via its Australian subsidiary Vossloh Cogifer Australia Pty. Ltd. Inland Rail will connect the eastern Australian cities of Melbourne and Brisbane. Around 1,100 km of the planned 1,700-km freight line will be modernized, and 600 km will be newly built. The deliveries are spread over five years and have a total volume of around €50 million. The deliveries are reported as orders received at the time they are called off. The first switches will be delivered in March 2021. The customer is the state-owned ARTC, which manages most of the Australian rail network.

"This order is the biggest in the history of Vossloh in Australia. It highlights our strong market position and the increasing importance of the Australian market," explains Oliver Schuster, Chief Executive Officer of Vossloh AG. "We are honored that our long-standing customer ARTC has once again placed its trust in us and that we can contribute to the biggest rail infrastructure project for freight transport in Australia."

Vossloh Cogifer Australia Pty. Ltd. is part of the Customized Modules division in the Vossloh Group. The company is headquartered in Castlemaine in the state of Victoria, employs around 70 workers in Australia, and specializes in the manufacture and maintenance of switch systems.

Contact information for the media:
Gundolf Moritz (Mirnock Consulting)
Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-608
Email: presse@vossloh.com

Contact information for investors:
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609
Email: investor.relations@vossloh.com

Vossloh is active in rail infrastructure markets worldwide. The Group activities are organized into the three divisions of Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2019 fiscal year, Vossloh achieved sales of €916.4 million with an average of 3,786 employees.
 

Vossloh AG * Vosslohstrasse 4 * 58791 Werdohl * Telephone +49 (0) 239 252-0 * Fax +49 (0) 239 252-538 * www.vossloh.com
Company headquarters: Werdohl * Commercial register: Local court of Iserlohn HRB 5292
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Grube
Executive Board: Oliver Schuster (CEO) * Dr. Thomas Triska * Jan Furnivall


20.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359
Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219
E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com
Internet: www.vossloh.com
ISIN: DE0007667107
WKN: 766710
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1161916

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1161916  20.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1161916&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetVossloh Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Vossloh AG WKN 766710
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh receives major order to deliver switch systems in Australia with a total sales volume of around €50 million DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh receives major order to deliver switch systems in Australia with a total sales volume of around €50 million 20.01.2021 / 13:39 The issuer is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Freeman Gold Corp. bereitet neues Metallurgieprogramm für Schlüsselressource Lemhi vor
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF-Gruppe legt vorläufige Zahlen für das 4. Quartal 2020 und das Gesamtjahr 2020 vor
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG mit starkem Quartalsergebnis - Ausblick für 2020/21 allerdings mit deutlich erhöhten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish negative NCD for Epi proColon
Nächster Meilenstein erreicht: Juva Life Inc. erhält die Lizenz für den Anbau in Stockton (Kalifornien)
DGAP-Adhoc: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services veröffentlichen ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG übertrifft Transaktionsziele für 2020, startet mit erstem Ankauf dynamisch ins neue ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle ...
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein ...
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:57 Uhr
Vossloh ergattert Auftrag in Australien für Weichensysteme
13:39 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh erhält Großauftrag für die Lieferung von Weichensystemen in Australien mit einem Volumen von rund 50 Mio.EUR (deutsch)
13:39 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh erhält Großauftrag für die Lieferung von Weichensystemen in Australien mit einem Volumen von rund 50 Mio.€
13.01.21
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt VOSSLOH AG auf 'Kaufen'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:55 Uhr
862
Vossloh AG WKN 766710