MPHASE REPORTS THIRD CONSECUTIVE PROFITABLE QUARTER AND BEGINS CONVERTIBLE NOTE REPAYMENTS

Gaithersburg, MD, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”) reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter, which ended September 30, 2020. The first quarter of fiscal 2021 financial results achieved the Company’s third consecutive profitable quarter. In conjunction with this release, the Company is also providing additional operational developments.



For fiscal Q1 2021, management is noting the following items of importance: