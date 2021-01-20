 

Progenity Reaches Two Million Test Milestone

The company celebrates its ten-year anniversary and looks toward future innovations

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, has reported the completion of two million diagnostic tests by its CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan. This notable milestone comes as Progenity celebrates the ten-year anniversary of the company’s founding.

Progenity was established in 2011 as a women’s health molecular diagnostics company offering a genetic carrier test for the detection of cystic fibrosis. Today, the company has commercialized a portfolio of diagnostic products, including the Preparent Carrier Test for hereditary genetic diseases; the Innatal Prenatal Screen for chromosomal disorders; the Riscover Hereditary Cancer test, and the Resura Prenatal Test, which provides noninvasive prenatal screening for monogenic diseases.

“Achieving the milestone of two million tests performed in the Progenity laboratory demonstrates our strong commercial capabilities in bringing to market and sustaining leading-edge diagnostic products,” said Harry Stylli, PhD, CEO, chairman of the board and co-founder of Progenity. “This is an incredibly exciting time for Progenity. We look forward to additional milestones to come during 2021 as we leverage our capabilities toward the development of our innovative product pipeline, including the first-of-its-kind Preecludia test for preeclampsia, our single-molecule detection platform for NIPT, and our novel ingestible technologies for diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders.”

Progenity’s preeclampsia rule-out test, Preecludia, has the potential to be the first test in the United States to help healthcare providers evaluate patients who have symptoms of possible preeclampsia, a potentially deadly condition for both pregnant mothers and their babies. This novel protein biomarker assay is designed to address the unmet need for tools to aid in the triage and management of preeclampsia. The Preeclampsia Foundation recently issued a national call to action for the development of biomarker tests specific to the pathophysiology of preeclampsia due to this unmet need. Last November, the company released strong verification performance data for Preecludia and plan to enter validation later in Q1, followed by a targeted launch in the second half of 2021.

