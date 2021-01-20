BOON Moves Forward with Distribution Contracts $52M Annual Revenue Potential

Justin Gonzalez, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Since the Phase-II completion of construction of our production facility in Grass Valley-California, we have several distribution contracts under negotiation. One of these contracts includes the opportunity to distribute 2500-5000 gallons of DiOx+ per day into the sanitation and disinfection of mission critical transportation facilities, logistics warehousing and military infrastructure. The revenue to Boon is approximately $200,000 per day, or $52M per year.”

Mr. Gonzalez further stated, “Boon is a bioscience company whose focus is delivering chemical alternatives for today’s increased needs for disinfection, without environmental and personal toxic exposure. DiOx+ expands use applications for chlorine dioxide to new industries. One of the more important applications for this product includes disinfection of air and surfaces in commercial facilities. Unsafe sanitation is one of the world’s largest health and environmental problems with an estimated 775,000 people, annually, who have died prematurely as a result of poor sanitation, this equates to 1.4% of global deaths. The introduction of DiOx+ to the sanitizing markets follows 10+ years of chlorine dioxide usage in global markets driven by Boon. DiOx+ is the most effective and affordable disinfectant sterilizer solution without sacrificing health and safety.”

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

