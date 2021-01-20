 

BOON Moves Forward with Distribution Contracts $52M Annual Revenue Potential

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 13:30  |  17   |   |   

SACRAMENTO, CA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BOON Industries (OTC PINK:BNOW) (“BOON” or the “Company”), announces contract negotiations worth $52M per year in revenue.  

Justin Gonzalez, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Since the Phase-II completion of construction of our production facility in Grass Valley-California, we have several distribution contracts under negotiation. One of these contracts includes the opportunity to distribute 2500-5000 gallons of DiOx+ per day into the sanitation and disinfection of mission critical transportation facilities, logistics warehousing and military infrastructure. The revenue to Boon is approximately $200,000 per day, or $52M per year.”

Mr. Gonzalez further stated, “Boon is a bioscience company whose focus is delivering chemical alternatives for today’s increased needs for disinfection, without environmental and personal toxic exposure. DiOx+ expands use applications for chlorine dioxide to new industries. One of the more important applications for this product includes disinfection of air and surfaces in commercial facilities. Unsafe sanitation is one of the world’s largest health and environmental problems with an estimated 775,000 people, annually, who have died prematurely as a result of poor sanitation, this equates to 1.4% of global deaths. The introduction of DiOx+ to the sanitizing markets follows 10+ years of chlorine dioxide usage in global markets driven by Boon. DiOx+ is the most effective and affordable disinfectant sterilizer solution without sacrificing health and safety.”

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations
The Cervelle Group
Dave Donlin
407-490-6635
Boon Industries, Inc.
www.boonindustries.com
admin@boonindustries.com


Boon Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BOON Moves Forward with Distribution Contracts $52M Annual Revenue Potential SACRAMENTO, CA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - BOON Industries (OTC PINK:BNOW) (“BOON” or the “Company”), announces contract negotiations worth $52M per year in revenue.   Justin Gonzalez, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Since the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
Riot Blockchain Announces S19 Pro Antminer Fleet Expansion
Novan Provides Enrollment Update and Announces New Corporate Headquarters
Veru Announces Nature Medicine Publication Demonstrating that Enobosarm, an Androgen Receptor ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Pacific Ethanol Completes Name Change to Alto Ingredients, Inc.
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
UPDATE -- Boon Industries Chairman Letter - $25M Projection with DiOx+ Sales Underway