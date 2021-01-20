Nextech AR Integrates Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing Platform

By leveraging Azure across all platforms and products, Nextech offers superior cloud-based scalability for virtual and hybrid events. Events hosted by Nextech across the education, hospitality, health, and professional services industries can be scaled quickly and efficiently to accommodate a 20X increase in concurrent users with the integration of Azure.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions (Nextech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) and virtual experience technologies (VXT) and services for 3D ads, eCommerce, education, conferences today announced that Microsoft’s Azure Cloud Services platform will be a standard offering across its virtual experience platforms and consumer apps enabling hyper-scalable, secure and immersive events and applications for users.

Additionally, with the integration of Microsoft Azure in Nextech’s VXP, ARoom and other offerings, client and attendee data can be hosted locally and in compliance with the event’s privacy and regulatory requirements, regardless of location or host country.

Azure cloud-computing is already available in Nextech’s recently announced ARoom video streaming solution and will soon be available in the Virtual Experience Platform (VXP) SaaS offering for events and education experiences. In coming months, Nextech will also migrate data and projects from its AiRShow and ARitize apps to Azure, rounding out the product portfolio and offering premium scalability and security to Nextech customers and partners across eCommerce, entertainment, and enterprise services.

What’s more, through the use of Azure, Nextech will join Microsoft’s Co-sell partner network and leverage the Microsoft brand to showcase proprietary platforms and technologies with potential customers and sellers around the world.

“We pride ourselves in offering truly scalable events and services for today’s digital age. With our existing data center, making quick changes to event size and scale was an involved process that required hardware changes and sometimes took weeks,” said Mark Pace, CTO, Virtual Experience Platform at NexTech AR, “By migrating our platforms onto Microsoft Azure, we can scale events at the cloud level, with the push of a button, enabling us to elevate our event and customer experiences simultaneously. Azure is a trusted, industry-leading solution with game-changing potential for the event and experience creation industry. Our customers have come to rely on our growing portfolio of products to provide next-level tools and services which makes cloud-computing integration a perfect addition."