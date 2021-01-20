Kaleido Biosciences to Present at the Keystone Symposium “Harnessing the Microbiome for Disease Prevention and Therapy” Conference

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to present our chemistry-driven approach to leverage the therapeutic potential of the microbiome and additional details of our interim analysis, including statistical analysis of the effects of KB109 on symptom resolution in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19,” commented Johan van Hylckama Vlieg, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Kaleido. “These clinical data further validate our platform and support the increasingly recognized role of the microbiome in driving immune function. It also highlights the ability of our MMTs to modulate the microbiome and their potential to induce a clinically meaningful effect. The data are promising for our COVID-19 program and support the approach we are taking across a range of disease areas, including ulcerative colitis and applications in immuno-oncology.”

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), today announced Johan van Hylckama Vlieg, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will present at the Keystone Symposium “Harnessing the Microbiome for Disease Prevention and Therapy” conference this afternoon at 12:15 p.m. MST. The presentation will provide an update on progress with the Kaleido MMT TM platform, including a review of the K031 COVID-19 study interim data that were announced on January 14, 2021.

Presentation Title: Synthetic Glycans to Optimize Microbiome Composition and Function

Session Title: Clinical Trials to Optimize Microbiome-Mediated Disease Resistance (EK12)

Session Time: 12:15 p.m. MST

Information on the virtual scientific conference is available at: https://virtual.keystonesymposia.org/ks/live/621/page/5036.

About Kaleido’s COVID-19 Clinical Program

In May of 2019, Kaleido initiated two non-IND controlled clinical studies evaluating MMT candidate KB109 added to Supportive Self-Care (SSC) for outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease. Patients in each study were randomized within 48 hours of testing positive for COVID-19 to either receive Supportive Self Care (SSC) or SSC plus Microbiome Metabolic Therapy (MMT) candidate KB109 for two weeks and then followed for an additional three weeks.

The first study, K031, is a multi-center study of approximately 350 patients. On January 14, 2021, Kaleido announced positive interim results from a planned interim analysis comprised of approximately half of the total study population (n=176). The interim analysis showed that KB109 was well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with previous studies of MMT candidates and no unexpected treatment-related adverse events. For subjects reporting one or more comorbidities, which represented approximately 40 percent of patients, the median time to resolution of the thirteen overall COVID-19 related symptoms was 18 days with KB109 plus SSC and 27 days with SSC alone (Hazard Ratio (HR) = 1.800 and 95% Confidence Interval (CI) of 0.953 to 3.400). No difference in median time to resolution of symptoms was observed with KB109 plus SSC for the overall population, although small differences between the arms were observed during the follow-up period (HR = 1.328, CI = 0.862 to 2.047). Median time to resolution of the thirteen overall COVID-19 related symptoms for patients with one or more comorbidity at baseline was 18 days for the KB109 plus SSC group as compared with 27 days with SSC alone (HR = 1.4986, CI = 0.7679 to 2.9247). Kaleido also evaluated eight cardinal COVID-19 related symptoms as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which showed median time to resolution of symptoms among patients with one or more comorbidity at baseline was 15 days for the KB109 plus SSC group as compared with 27 days with SSC alone (HR = 2.0384, CI = 1.0279 to 4.0422). Additional data is available on the Events and Presentations section of Kaleido’s website: https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations.