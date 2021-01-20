 

Kaleido Biosciences to Present at the Keystone Symposium “Harnessing the Microbiome for Disease Prevention and Therapy” Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 13:30  |  40   |   |   

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), today announced Johan van Hylckama Vlieg, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will present at the Keystone Symposium “Harnessing the Microbiome for Disease Prevention and Therapy” conference this afternoon at 12:15 p.m. MST. The presentation will provide an update on progress with the Kaleido MMTTM platform, including a review of the K031 COVID-19 study interim data that were announced on January 14, 2021.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to present our chemistry-driven approach to leverage the therapeutic potential of the microbiome and additional details of our interim analysis, including statistical analysis of the effects of KB109 on symptom resolution in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19,” commented Johan van Hylckama Vlieg, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Kaleido. “These clinical data further validate our platform and support the increasingly recognized role of the microbiome in driving immune function. It also highlights the ability of our MMTs to modulate the microbiome and their potential to induce a clinically meaningful effect. The data are promising for our COVID-19 program and support the approach we are taking across a range of disease areas, including ulcerative colitis and applications in immuno-oncology.”

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Synthetic Glycans to Optimize Microbiome Composition and Function
Session Title: Clinical Trials to Optimize Microbiome-Mediated Disease Resistance (EK12)
Session Time: 12:15 p.m. MST

Information on the virtual scientific conference is available at: https://virtual.keystonesymposia.org/ks/live/621/page/5036.

About Kaleido’s COVID-19 Clinical Program

In May of 2019, Kaleido initiated two non-IND controlled clinical studies evaluating MMT candidate KB109 added to Supportive Self-Care (SSC) for outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease. Patients in each study were randomized within 48 hours of testing positive for COVID-19 to either receive Supportive Self Care (SSC) or SSC plus Microbiome Metabolic Therapy (MMT) candidate KB109 for two weeks and then followed for an additional three weeks.

The first study, K031, is a multi-center study of approximately 350 patients. On January 14, 2021, Kaleido announced positive interim results from a planned interim analysis comprised of approximately half of the total study population (n=176). The interim analysis showed that KB109 was well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with previous studies of MMT candidates and no unexpected treatment-related adverse events. For subjects reporting one or more comorbidities, which represented approximately 40 percent of patients, the median time to resolution of the thirteen overall COVID-19 related symptoms was 18 days with KB109 plus SSC and 27 days with SSC alone (Hazard Ratio (HR) = 1.800 and 95% Confidence Interval (CI) of 0.953 to 3.400). No difference in median time to resolution of symptoms was observed with KB109 plus SSC for the overall population, although small differences between the arms were observed during the follow-up period (HR = 1.328, CI = 0.862 to 2.047). Median time to resolution of the thirteen overall COVID-19 related symptoms for patients with one or more comorbidity at baseline was 18 days for the KB109 plus SSC group as compared with 27 days with SSC alone (HR = 1.4986, CI = 0.7679 to 2.9247). Kaleido also evaluated eight cardinal COVID-19 related symptoms as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which showed median time to resolution of symptoms among patients with one or more comorbidity at baseline was 15 days for the KB109 plus SSC group as compared with 27 days with SSC alone (HR = 2.0384, CI = 1.0279 to 4.0422). Additional data is available on the Events and Presentations section of Kaleido’s website: https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations.

Seite 1 von 4
Kaleido Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kaleido Biosciences to Present at the Keystone Symposium “Harnessing the Microbiome for Disease Prevention and Therapy” Conference LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), today announced Johan van Hylckama Vlieg, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will present at the Keystone Symposium “Harnessing the Microbiome for Disease …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
Riot Blockchain Announces S19 Pro Antminer Fleet Expansion
Novan Provides Enrollment Update and Announces New Corporate Headquarters
Veru Announces Nature Medicine Publication Demonstrating that Enobosarm, an Androgen Receptor ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Pacific Ethanol Completes Name Change to Alto Ingredients, Inc.
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Kaleido Biosciences Announces Positive Interim Results of Controlled Study of KB109 in Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19
05.01.21
Kaleido Biosciences to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
04.01.21
Kaleido Biosciences Announces Completion of Enrollment of 350 Subjects in Controlled Study of KB109 in the Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19