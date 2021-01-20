 

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Live webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST

VONORE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company”) will host a live webcast of its fiscal second quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, and George Steinbarger, Chief Revenue Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial results. The Company will issue a pre-market earnings release prior to the call on February 10, 2021.

To access the live webcast, go to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.MasterCraft.com, on the day of the conference call and click on the webcast icon. A webcast replay will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

To listen to the conference call, dial (800) 219-6861 (domestic) or (574) 990-1024 (international) and provide the operator with the conference ID/audience passcode 7342619. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

If you do not have access to the Internet and want to listen to an audio replay of the conference call, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and enter 7342619. The audio replay will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, through 11:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its four brands, visit: investors.mastercraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

Investor Contact:
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
George Steinbarger
Chief Revenue Officer
Email: investorrelations@mastercraft.com




