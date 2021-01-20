 

Bragg Gaming Closes Earn-out Conversion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 13:42  |  46   |   |   

ORYX CEO Matevž Mazij recommits to Bragg’s future with conversion of earn-out to equity

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") announces today that, further to its news releases of September 30, 2020, November 7, 2020, and November 18, 2020, it has satisfied its earn-out payment obligations owed to K.A.V.O. Holdings Limited, as vendor (the "KAVO").

“We’re pleased that Matevž has demonstrated such strong conviction in Bragg’s future,” said Adam Arviv, CEO of Bragg Gaming. “His unparalleled knowledge of gaming technology and content will be invaluable to Bragg as we continue our global expansion.”

“I’m excited to continue to play a role in Bragg’s growth,” said Mr. Mazij. “With our market-leading technology and strong pipeline, I’m confident that the Company is on track to be a leader in the rapidly expanding global gaming market.”

Immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction, Matevž Mazij had beneficial ownership of and exercised control or direction over 1.49 per cent of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the completion of the Transaction, Matevž Mazij will become a "control person" of the Company, and, as of this news release, exercise control or direction over 27.02 per cent of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. The Transaction is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of the Company issued to satisfy the second earn-out payment will be subject to a statutory 4-month hold period.

The head office of the Company is located at 130 King Street West, Suite 1955 Toronto, Ontario. Matevž Mazij will file an early warning report under the SEDAR profile of the Company at www.sedar.com.

K.A.V.O. Holdings Limited
149E Strovolou Avenue
Strovolos 2049
Nicosia, Cyprus

About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF)is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business i-gaming platform, product aggregator, casino content, managed sportsbook and managed services provider.

Seite 1 von 3
Bragg Gaming Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bragg Gaming Closes Earn-out Conversion ORYX CEO Matevž Mazij recommits to Bragg’s future with conversion of earn-out to equityTORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") announces today that, further to its news …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
Riot Blockchain Announces S19 Pro Antminer Fleet Expansion
Novan Provides Enrollment Update and Announces New Corporate Headquarters
Veru Announces Nature Medicine Publication Demonstrating that Enobosarm, an Androgen Receptor ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Pacific Ethanol Completes Name Change to Alto Ingredients, Inc.
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Bragg Gaming to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
13.01.21
Bragg Closes $3M Non-Brokered Private Placement
13.01.21
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
13.01.21
Bragg Gaming Launches with Betway
12.01.21
Publishing Magnate and Former Chair of Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. Paul Godfrey Appointed to Board of Bragg Gaming
05.01.21
Bragg Gaming Enters the Netherlands Through a Deal with JVH Gaming and Kambi Sports Group
22.12.20
Bragg Gaming’s ORYX Expands Global Footprint with Mozzart Bet Agreement

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.01.21
121
BRAGG Gaming (TSX-V: BRAG) : 2020 Umsätze bis zu Euro 38 Millionen!!! Aktie komplett unterbewertet
31.08.20
3
Bragg-Gaming Aktie
17.04.20
5
Bragg Gaming Group - nächste Tenbagger-Chance ???