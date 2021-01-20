Bragg Gaming Closes Earn-out Conversion

“We’re pleased that Matevž has demonstrated such strong conviction in Bragg’s future,” said Adam Arviv, CEO of Bragg Gaming. “His unparalleled knowledge of gaming technology and content will be invaluable to Bragg as we continue our global expansion.”

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group ( TSXV: BRAG , OTC: BRGGF ) (" Bragg " or the " Company ") announces today that, further to its news releases of September 30, 2020, November 7, 2020, and November 18, 2020, it has satisfied its earn-out payment obligations owed to K.A.V.O. Holdings Limited, as vendor (the " KAVO ").

“I’m excited to continue to play a role in Bragg’s growth,” said Mr. Mazij. “With our market-leading technology and strong pipeline, I’m confident that the Company is on track to be a leader in the rapidly expanding global gaming market.”

Immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction, Matevž Mazij had beneficial ownership of and exercised control or direction over 1.49 per cent of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the completion of the Transaction, Matevž Mazij will become a "control person" of the Company, and, as of this news release, exercise control or direction over 27.02 per cent of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. The Transaction is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of the Company issued to satisfy the second earn-out payment will be subject to a statutory 4-month hold period.

The head office of the Company is located at 130 King Street West, Suite 1955 Toronto, Ontario. Matevž Mazij will file an early warning report under the SEDAR profile of the Company at www.sedar.com.

K.A.V.O. Holdings Limited

149E Strovolou Avenue

Strovolos 2049

Nicosia, Cyprus

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF)is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business i-gaming platform, product aggregator, casino content, managed sportsbook and managed services provider.