 

DTS AutoSense Achieves ISO9001 Certification

DTS, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), today announced that today announced that Xperi’s FotoNation subsidiary in Romania has achieved ISO9001 Certification. FotoNation is responsible for developing the DTS AutoSenseTM camera-based Occupancy and Driver Monitoring solutions.

ISO9001 certification is the world’s most popular management system standard. The standard is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, leadership, process approach, and continual improvement. Using ISO 9001 helps ensure that customers receive consistent, good-quality products and services.1

“This is another significant milestone in the commercialization of our in-cabin sensing product,” said Jeff Jury, Xperi SVP and general manager, Automotive. “This ISO 9001 certification ensures we can exceed the quality expectations of the global automotive market, and allows us to continue on our mission to help save the lives of vehicle passengers and drivers while improving the overall in-cabin experience.”

DTS AutoSense comprises a Driver Monitoring Solution (DMS) and an Occupancy Monitoring Solution (OMS). Working together the OMS and DMS provide insights into activity inside the vehicle, including the driver, passengers, pets and objects, to create a better, safer experience. DTS AutoSense OMS is the world’s first occupancy monitoring solution to be designed into passenger vehicles projected to be on the road in 2021. It was named the ‘Overall AutoTech Solution of the Year’ in the 2020 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards, as well as a top safety pick in the 2020 CLEPA Innovation Awards.

DTS AutoSense uses a single camera and leverages the company’s extensive experience with image processing (20+ years) and artificial intelligence. Its advanced computer vision and machine learning techniques enable vehicles to sense, in real time, the presence of occupants and objects (for example, a laptop accidentally left in the vehicle). The technology can also enable personalization of infotainment recommendations, such as playlists, content, volume of music, choice of radio station options, in-cabin temperature adjustments or any setting that can be adapted to a user’s specific taste.

The DTS AutoSense solutions are deployed using edge computing, without a need for cloud connectivity, meaning they are designed to enable all data to remain within the vehicle. Powered by artificial intelligence, each feature relies on proprietary neural networks designed, trained, and tested by the company’s team of over 100 AI/ML engineers, artists, scientists and problem solvers.

In addition to DTS AutoSense, Xperi’s automotive technologies include DTS Connected Radio (DTS AutoStage) and HD Radio, all designed to improve the in-vehicle experience, making it safer and more enjoyable. DTS AutoStage, built on the largest and deepest data set of broadcast and music metadata, combines over the air broadcast with IP-delivered content for a robust, richer, more personalized in-cabin infotainment experience. HD Radio, which resides in more than 70 million automobiles, is the most successfully deployed commercial digital radio system worldwide.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, DTS AutoSense, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

1 https://www.iso.org/iso-9001-quality-management.html

SOURCE: Xperi Holding Corp

XPER-P

