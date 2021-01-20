 

Zix to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 25

Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security, productivity and compliance solutions, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Zix’s financial results will be available on its investor relations Web site at http://investor.zixcorp.com and announced in a press release after the close of NASDAQ market hours on February 25, 2021.

All interested parties are invited to hear Dave Wagner, Zix’s Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Rockvam, Zix’s Chief Financial Officer, review the company’s financial results as well as fourth quarter and full year 2020 business highlights.

To access the conference call, please dial 855-853-6940 (U.S. toll-free) or 720-634-2906 (international) at least 15 minutes before the call. The access code is 8193249. Participants can access a live webcast of the conference call on Zix’s investor relations Web site. Please visit the Web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

An audio replay can be accessed for seven days by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S. toll-free) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the access code 8193249. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Zix investor relations Web site.

About Zix Corporation

Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the nation’s most influential institutions in healthcare, finance, and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.

