Plateau Energy Metals Announces Change of Management
TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (“Plateau” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PLU | OTCQB: PLUUF) announces that Alex Holmes, the
Company’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), has notified the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) of his intention to resign from his position of CEO, effective February 12, 2021. Mr.
Holmes will continue to serve the Company as a strategic advisor and a member of the Board of Directors. The Compensation, Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board will commence a
process to identify a successor. Until such time, Dr. Laurence Stefan the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of interim CEO.
“On behalf of the Board, the management team, and the staff, I would like to thank Alex for his thoughtfulness and leadership, especially during the extraordinary circumstances we’ve faced this past two years. He has been instrumental in the advancement of the Falchani project to a PEA and his work to promote the project has brought Falchani recognition on an international stage,” Plateau’s Chair of the Board, Alan Ferry, commented. “We are pleased to have Alex continue to play a role as a strategic advisor while remaining an active member of the Board as the Company continues to advance its two critical energy metals projects, Macusani Uranium and Falchani Lithium, in Peru.”
Alex Holmes stated: “I would like to thank all stakeholders for their support over the past couple of years through particularly challenging times, including our strong management team inside and outside Peru. We have achieved many great things in a short and volatile period. I continue to believe both projects offer great value and have many strategic merits in our world focused on greener, cleaner energy consumption and storage. I am pursuing a new opportunity one step downstream of battery raw materials and thus my ongoing role as strategic advisor and Director of Plateau will enable me to offer strategic insight into a highly connected supply chain.”
Dr. Stefan commented: “There is no doubt that we are living in very exciting times for the green and renewable energy sectors and Plateau is well positioned to capitalize on both with our Macusani Uranium and Falchani Lithium projects. We continue to advance the development of both projects and intend to release the results of further exploration and processing work that took place in the last quarter of 2020, both in the field and laboratory. In addition, the Company is pursuing additional test work, started in April 2020, to demonstrate the by-product potential of Caesium, Rubidium and SOP extraction from Falchani rock. All of these initiatives demonstrate the unique potential of the Macusani plateau and the Company’s ongoing commitment to realize this for the people of Peru and all stakeholders.”
0 Kommentare