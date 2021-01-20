Plateau Energy Metals Announces Change of Management

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (“Plateau” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PLU | OTCQB: PLUUF) announces that Alex Holmes, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), has notified the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) of his intention to resign from his position of CEO, effective February 12, 2021. Mr. Holmes will continue to serve the Company as a strategic advisor and a member of the Board of Directors. The Compensation, Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board will commence a process to identify a successor. Until such time, Dr. Laurence Stefan the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of interim CEO.



“On behalf of the Board, the management team, and the staff, I would like to thank Alex for his thoughtfulness and leadership, especially during the extraordinary circumstances we’ve faced this past two years. He has been instrumental in the advancement of the Falchani project to a PEA and his work to promote the project has brought Falchani recognition on an international stage,” Plateau’s Chair of the Board, Alan Ferry, commented. “We are pleased to have Alex continue to play a role as a strategic advisor while remaining an active member of the Board as the Company continues to advance its two critical energy metals projects, Macusani Uranium and Falchani Lithium, in Peru.”